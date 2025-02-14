Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfielders (Tier 5)
We continue to rank the top outfielders entering the 2025 fantasy baseball season. Let's break down the next tier:
21 – Brenton Doyle, COL (ADP – 78.9)
From 2021 to 2023, Doyle gained 946 at-bats of experience between High A, AA, and AAA (.268/164/47/132/45). Unfortunately, better pitching exposed his approach (strikeout rate – 31.4). The Rockies called him up to the majors in 2023 after only 49 at-bats at AAA (.306 with 12 runs, five home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal).
With Colorado, Doyle had further regression in his strikeout rate (35.0) and a weaker contact batting average (.327 – .428 in the minors). From June 3rd to September 4th, he hit .159 with 23 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and nine steals over 227 at-bats. His season ended with more success over his final 79 at-bats (.279/9/2/16/5).
Doyle had a progression last year with the Rockies. He surprised in batting average (.260) while lowering his strikeout rate (25.4) and upping his walk rate (7.6). His FPGscore (3.35) ranked 27th for hitters, thanks to beating the league average in all five categories.
Over the first three months in 2024, Doyle hit .254 with 45 runs, seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. His power surge came in July (.333/15/11/27/2 over 90 at-bats). Leg, finger, and knee issues led to a poor finish in September (.167 over 66 at-bats with four runs, one home run, six RBIs, and five stolen bases). He was a much better hitter at home (.313/44/12/43/16 over 262 at-bats).
His swing path was balanced, with some improvement in his HR/FB rate (14.9 – 21.3 in 2022 in the minors). Doyle ranked 103rd in exit velocity (89.1 mph) and 95th in hard-hit rate (41.4).
Fantasy Outlook: The Rockies plan on batting Doyle in the leadoff position this year, creating a better opportunity to score runs and increase his at-bats. He handled himself well with runners on base (RBI rate – 16) last season. His average hit rate (1.716) suggests 30+ home runs aren’t far off, especially when adding his favorable offensive home ballpark. He ranked 15th in sprint speed (29.3) in 2024, giving him another category with potential upside. Doyle is trending toward a 90/25/80/40 season, with his batting average being at the mercy of the direction of his strikeout rate.
22 – Lawrence Butler, OAK (ADP – 70.2)
Over six seasons in the minors, Butler hit .257 with 260 runs, 54 home runs, 232 RBIs, and 74 stolen bases over 1,461 at-bats. His play showed growth in 2023 between AA and AAA (.284/67/16/70/21 over 366 at-bats), leading to his first chance in the majors. With Oakland, he only put 26 balls in play over 123 at-bats, with minimal stats in runs (10), home runs (4), and RBIs (10).
The A’s gave him a starting job early last year, but Butler played his way back to AAA after 41 games and 106 at-bats (.179/8/2/7/3) due to a high strikeout rate (29.8). At AAA, his bat improved (.255 with 25 runs, four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven stolen bases over 110 at-bats). He showed patience at the plate (16 walks – 12.7%) while whiffing 25 times (19.8).
Oakland called him back up in mid-June, leading to an impactful run in July and August (.314/42/18/45/8 over 185 at-bats). His batting average (.280) was respectable in September, but Butler had lower counting stats (11 runs, two home runs, four RBIs, and six stolen bases). The A’s gave him 61.9% of his at-bats (412) from the leadoff spot. He handled himself well vs. left-handed pitching (.291/11/5/10/5 over 86 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (24.0) for the year was much improved while moving closer to the league average with his walk rate (7.8). Butler ranked 44th in exit velocity (91.1 mph) and 40th in hard-hit rate (47.4). His HR/FB rate (19.0) was slightly higher than his minor-league career path.
Fantasy Outlook: Despite a short resume of success, Butler is respected in the early draft season in the high-stakes market. With a repeated approach and 550 at-bats, he has the tools to be a 25/25 player in 2025 with some batting average risk. I kicked Brent Rooker last year due to his strikeout rate, but someone in the A’s coaching staff unlocked the keys to his power bat with fewer strikeouts. Let’s say we have trust issues here, and I don’t view Butler as a foundation bat in my team builds.
23 – Luis Robert, CWS (ADP – 95.0)
Apparently, Robert isn’t the rising stud the fantasy market expected after his elite half-season in 2021 (.338/42/13/43/6). His strikeout rate skyrocketed upward in 2023 (28.9) and 2024 (33.2) after beating the league average over 697 plate appearances in 2021 and 2022 (19.8). He set a new high with his walk rate (6.6) last season.
When looking at his stats over the past five seasons, I feel like I’m watching a Roomba vacuum cleaner bounce off the walls. His power (38 home runs) emerged in 2023, but Robert struggled with runners on base (RBI rate – 13). He ranked 19th in FPGscore (4.76) that season with positive scores in all five categories.
In 2024, Robert landed on the injured list in early April with a right hip flexor strain. He flashed power in June (.202/15/7/10/2 over 89 at-bats) and speed in July (.244/8/3/11/12 over 90 at-bats) while fading into the abyss over his final 186 at-bats (.226 with 21 runs, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and five steals). His bat delivered empty stats vs. left-handed pitching (.194/14/1/5/4 over 93 at-bats).
His exit velocity (90.1) ranked 77th while finishing higher than his two previous seasons. Robert had a fade in his hard-hit rate (40.6) over the past three seasons.
Fantasy Outlook: With 237 games missed over the past seasons, it’s put up or shut up time for Robert. He’ll be a free agent next season, giving him plenty of motivation to get paid. His minor league resume suggested a 30/30 player with a much better strikeout rate. He can’t reach those lofty goals without making more contact and staying healthy. You can’t hit a fantasy home run without swinging the ball, but sometimes a ground-rule double is all you need to stay in the winning lane. Robert is a value based on potential, but he hasn’t been in form since 2021. I’m sure the White Sox will trade him at some point this season.
24 – Christian Yelich, MLW (ADP – 117.6)
In 2023, Yelich had rebound in his game, leading to three-year highs in runs (106), home runs (19), RBIs (76), and stolen bases (28). His bat had the most success from May through July, leading to a .314 batting average with 54 runs, 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 17 steals over 290 at-bats. A back injury cost him some playing time in September, paired with a down final 157 at-bats (30 runs, three home runs, 17 RBIs, and six stolen bases). His contact batting average (.373) improved for four consecutive seasons while delivering a winning RBI rate (19).
Over his first 11 games last season, Yelich went 13-for-39 with seven runs, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and two stolen bases, giving fantasy supporters hope of an impact year in the realm of 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, by mid-May, he was on the injured list for 25 days with a lower back strain. Yelich lost his power stroke over his next 62 games (.312/37/6/31/19 over 231 at-bats) while remaining productive in the other counting categories. His back issue reemerged in late July, ending his season. In mid-August, he had surgery to address a herniated disk.
His strikeout rate (18.4) was a career-best. He continues to have strength in his walk rate (12.7). His bat rebounded against left-handed pitching (.322 with four home runs and 15 RBIs over 87 at-bats).
Yelich still hits a tremendous number of ground balls (54.5% – 55.8 in his career), but he finished strength in his HR/FB rate (19.6 – 20.2 in 2023 ~ over 32.0% from 2019 to 2020). His high exit velocity (91.1) and hard-hit rate (46.5) were below his best seasons. Yelich still has a worm-killing launch angle (5.2 – 4.4 in his career).
Fantasy Outlook: His foundation skill set checks enough positive boxes, highlighted by his high contact batting average (.401) and his uptick in stolen bases (21). I’ll give his power a pass last season due to his lingering back issue. The Brewers will hit him in a favorable part of the batting order, and he was a top-25 hitter in 2023 while on a higher path last year. Yelich has an outside chance at a 20/30 season with help in batting average and runs.
25 – Anthony Santander, TOR (ADP – 111.6)
Over the past three seasons, Santander played in 460 games, leading to a high floor in runs (250), home runs (105), and RBIs (286), highlighted by careers in all three categories (91/44/102) in 2024. He comes off a career-best approach (strikeout rate – 19.5 and walk rate – 8.7), showcasing that Santander is more than a one-trick power hitter.
Last year, he developed into a high-volume fly-ball hitter (54.8%) at the expense of his line drive rate (14.4). As a result, his contact batting average (.300) was much lower than in 2023 (.340) due to more easy outs via infield flies (16.7%) and fly balls to the outfield. Santander has a rising average hit rate (2.150) that now ranks with the best home run hitters in baseball. He lost some momentum in his exit velocity (89.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (41.4).
After a quiet first two months (.211/27/9/29 over 190 at-bats) in 2024, Santander posted a career run in home runs (13) in June. His power swing stayed locked in July and August (.249/33/17/33 over 205 at-bats). His regression in September (.222 with 12 runs, five home runs, and 14 RBIs over 90 at-bats) almost matched his output earlier in the season.
Fantasy Outlook: Santander had a 10th to 11th-round ADP in the high-stakes market last draft season. He ranked 24th in FPGscore (3.80) for hitters, compared to 49th (1.56) in 2023. With no home park tied to his name, his price point (62nd batter drafted) is below his success over the past two seasons. Santander has settled into a 30+ home run hitter with a full-time job, with an approach to rebound in batting average if he squares up on balls. Power tends to rise in March, so his discount window will close over the next two months.
Editor's Update: Anthony Santander signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
