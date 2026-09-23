Fantasy Football MVP Rankings Entering Week 3: Kenneth Walker III Continues to Thrive in New Role

Getting consistent production from your early-round selections and finding gems in the later rounds is a fruitful formula in fantasy football.

Across the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season, a handful of players have staked their claim as the fantasy football MVP. It’s still early, so things will certainly change before the faux award is handed out.

In this weekly article, we’ll update our top-five rankings of fantasy football MVP candidates. This list will feature a mixture of superstar players taken early in fantasy football drafts and players outperforming their ADP (average draft position) who possess league-winning upside.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a single RB has a more fantasy-friendly role than Jahmyr Gibbs right now. Gibbs has handled 45 of the 48 carries by Detroit Lions RBs this season, which has led to him being the RB2 in fantasy points per game (28.5) entering Week 3.

Among RBs with 20-plus attempts to begin the year, Gibbs has the second-most missed tackles forced (14) and most runs of 10-plus yards (9). What makes Gibbs such a stud in fantasy is the fact that he is also tied for the most receptions (11) on the ninth-highest target share (16.9%) at the RB position.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III never got an opportunity to handle a full-time role on the Seattle Seahawks, prompting him to join the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason. Andy Reid has leaned on Walker as the focal point of the Chiefs’ offense to kick off the new campaign, resulting in him being the RB1 in fantasy points per game (29.0).

While rookie Emmett Johnson could see a few more touches moving forward, Walker is still expected to see a massive workload in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense. Along with Walker producing the second-most yards per attempt (6.2) and most missed tackles forced (23) among RBs with 20-plus attempts, he has 9 receptions on the second-highest target share (23.5%) at the position.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This year’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is… Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

After finishing as the WR2 in fantasy points per game (21.2) in 2025, JSN is currently the WR1 in fantasy points per game (34.4) in 2026. Even with Sam Darnold exiting with an injury early in Week 1 and missing Week 2, Smith-Njigba has tallied the sixth-most yards after the catch per reception (6.8) and most yards per route run (5.54) among WRs on a league-high 44.0% target share.

Many labeled Smith-Njigba a ‘slot merchant’ early in his career, but he’s produced his stellar numbers this season on just a 28.3% slot rate and a 67.8% out-wide rate.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have been a thorn in Chris Olave’s side early in his career, but he was the WR7 in fantasy points per game (16.8) on a career-high 16 starts in 2025. Olave looks locked in to begin the 2026 season, entering Week 3 as the WR4 in fantasy points per game (25.4).

Only Olave, Smith-Njigba, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are WRs to score 22-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks to begin the year. In a New Orleans Saints offense that is 9th in neutral pass rate (56.3%) through the first two weeks, Olave has the 6th-most yards per route run (2.91) on the 10th-highest target share (27.4%) among WRs with 10-plus targets.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FantasyPros’ Real-Time ADP , Chuba Hubbard ended the draft season with an ADP of 86.9 (RB31). Through the first two games of the 2026 campaign, Hubbard is the RB8 in fantasy points per game (19.1).

Jonathon Brooks is the only RB on the Carolina Panthers, not named Hubbard, to earn a red-zone touch this year, and he’s now been placed on injured reserve. In addition to Hubbard being one of just five RBs to have a rushing and receiving touchdown this season, his biggest competition for touches right now is A.J. Dillon.