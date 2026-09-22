Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Bryce Young, Emmett Johnson, and 6 More Week 3 Waiver Wire Adds

There are now two weeks of the 2026 NFL season completed, and injuries are becoming a major concern already. Entering Week 3, there are a handful of standout options on the waiver wire to consider adding to your fantasy football squads.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues tend to give $100 or $1,000 for the entire season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough trying to guess how much people are going to bid on certain free agents, so within this article, we’ll be a weekly guide on players to consider on the waiver wire and try to reveal how much you should spend on said players.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 7-10 percent of budget, 12-15 percent of budget if QB is a major need

Only Josh Allen is averaging more fantasy points per game (38.2) than Bryce Young (28.3) at the QB position to begin the new campaign. Besides being in a shaky NFC South division, Young will face the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers in four of his next five games.

Bryce Young this season:



-6 passing touchdowns (tied for 1st)

-648 passing yards (2nd)

-8.9 yards per attempt (3rd) pic.twitter.com/sSLNVcbwjm — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 21, 2026

A lack of consistency has plagued Young early in his career, but if he’s figuring things out, this is one of the last weeks he’ll be available in the majority of leagues.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands off to running back Jonah Coleman (20) during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 10-12 percent of budget

Rookie Jonah Coleman is expected to be one of the more popular waiver-wire options ahead of Week 3. With J.K. Dobbins suffering a hamstring injury and RJ Harvey inactive in Week 2, Coleman tallied 14.8 fantasy points in the Denver Broncos’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It remains to be seen if Dobbins missed any time, but he’s a non-factor in the passing attack, and Coleman has a chance to become the featured back this season.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) leaves the field after being defeated by the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

It’s been a disastrous start to the season for the Los Angeles Chargers, despite the addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Considering that Omarion Hampton has lost fumbles in back-to-back weeks and lacked explosiveness, Keaton Mitchell could begin to see more playing time moving forward.

Mitchell ran just one fewer route (8) than Hampton in Week 2, and his skill set fits more of what McDaniel had with De’Von Achane than Hampton.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 10-12 percent of budget if you roster Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III has handled the most rushing attempts (47) of any RB this season, resulting in him being the RB1 in fantasy points per game (29.0). Although Walker should continue to be a focal point of the Kansas City Chiefs’ revamped offense, Andy Reid shared that rookie Emmett Johnson will begin seeing more touches to keep Walker fresh.

Emmett Johnson DANCIN' out there



INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/X7YXNw6QVs — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026

Among RBs with 10 carries in 2026, Johnson has the 11th-most yards after contact per attempt (3.40). Along with Johnson potentially earning an expanded role alongside Walker, he’s a must-roster handcuff moving forward.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (8) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 10-12 percent of budget if you roster Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley was one of the notable injuries to occur in Week 2, which led to Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley getting more touches for the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though Shipley played more snaps and got more pass-down work, Bigsby is the better runner.

Just a season ago, Bigsby had the most EPA/rush (0.10) and third-best rushing success rate (50.8%) among RBs with 50-plus attempts. With the Eagles having the fifth-lowest neutral pass rate (43.6%) to begin the season under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, I’d rather take a chance on Bigsby than Shipley.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Rostering players from the Cleveland Browns in fantasy football certainly carries a ton of risk. However, rookie Denzel Boston is quietly the WR14 in fantasy points per game (17.2) entering Week 3.

Denzel Boston rookie WR ranks



rec yards 1st

rec TD 1st

yards after catch 1st

longest rec 1st pic.twitter.com/LOp1Y1mLh2 — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2026

Along with leading the Browns in target share (21.2%), Boston has the most yards per reception (22.0) and 15th-most yards per route run (2.44) among WRs with 10-plus targets in 2026.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

While the Eagles aren’t going to air it out often, Dontayvion Wicks has the second-highest route rate (98.3%) in the offense, and he’s made the most of his opportunities so far. Wicks is the WR18 in fantasy points per game (13.9) through the first two weeks.

Even with Wicks logging the second-most yards per reception (21.0) and 14th-most yards per route run (2.49) among WRs with 10-plus targets, one of the concerns with his long-term value is rookie Makai Lemon getting an expanded role at some point.

Oronde Gadsden, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 7-10 percent of budget if TE is a major need

Both David Njoku and Charlie Kolar sustained injuries for the Chargers in Week 2, leaving Oronde Gadsden as one of the only healthy TEs on the roster. Despite sharing snaps alongside Njoku and Kolar to begin the season, Gadsden is still the TE20 in fantasy points per game (7.5).

As a rookie in 2025, Gadsden registered the most yards per reception (13.6) and the 11th-most yards per route run (1.66) among TEs with 50-plus targets.