Fantasy Football: Why Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans Are One of Four Underrated Offenses in 2026 Drafts

With the high-powered offenses in today's NFL, multiple fantasy stars can emerge from one offensive unit. Key improvements to personnel, new coordinators, and new systems create breakout candidates beyond the obvious stars. Here are four underrated offenses that have the potential to produce multiple fantasy stars.

Cam Ward & the Tennessee Titans Offense

Ward enters his second NFL season as one of the most intriguing QB2 breakout targets in fantasy drafts. His rookie campaign was hampered by a porous offensive line and a lack of receiving depth, but Tennessee addressed both issues aggressively this offseason.

After Ward absorbed an NFL-high 55 sacks, the Titans fortified their interior line by signing veterans Austin Schlottman and Cordell Volson, giving Ward better pocket protection, allowing him to process reads and allow routes to develop. Furthermore, the hiring of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll bodes well for Ward's rushing floor and play-action efficiency, given Daboll's proven track record with mobile quarterbacks. Expect an up-tempo offense with quicker release concepts designed to mitigate sack risks.

Carnell Tate and Cam Ward already look like one of the NFL’s MOST DANGEROUS duos.



Tate has reportedly been “one of the best” at picking up the Titans offense early on.



Leading up to the NFL Draft, Tate received several eye-opening NFL comparisons:



• Justin Jefferson (Vikings… pic.twitter.com/uY8597z4pK — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) July 23, 2026

The front office also overhauled the target hierarchy. Carnell Tate (selected fourth overall) gives Ward a true, explosive perimeter weapon. Wan'Dale Robinson joins to anchor the short-area slot role, and Calvin Ridley returns from injury to reclaim his duties as the alpha receiver. Gunner Helm is a rookie tight end who serves as an intriguing sleeper candidate.

In the backfield, Tony Pollard returns as the lead back. Despite playing in an offense that ranked near the bottom of the league in points per game and red-zone visits, Pollard posted solid numbers: 1,032 rushing yards (13th in the NFL), 3.21 yards after contact per attempt, and a top-25 explosive run rate.

Trevor Lawrence & the Jacksonville Jaguars Offense

Lawrence finished last season as one of the hottest quarterbacks in fantasy football. While his overall numbers were solid, his blistering stretch run elevated him into a premier league-winning asset. Through Weeks 1-10, Lawrence averaged a modest 16.6 fantasy points per game as he adjusted to Liam Coen's scheme. Everything clicked in Weeks 12-18, when he went on an absolute tear, averaging roughly 30 fantasy points per contest and outscoring every quarterback in the NFL during that span.

During that stretch, Lawrence developed immediate high-volume chemistry with Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington. Thomas is poised to emerge as a true WR1, while the return of Travis Hunter from injury adds another explosive weapon to the offense. With a full offseason to master Coen's system and integrate new concepts into the playbook, Lawrence offers massive big-play upside.

Bryce Young & the Carolina Panthers Offense

Despite ranking 27th in total offense last year, Carolina presents legitimate upside behind Young and an upgraded supporting cast:

Tetairoa McMillan, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, gives Young a true WR1 after posting 70 receptions, 1,014 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. Jalen Coker emerged late in the season as Young's preferred target down the stretch. While his target volume remains low, Xavier Legette's run-after-the-catch ability and vertical presence make him a viable, TD-dependent FLEX option.

Carolina's offense thrives on the ground game, consolidating into a two-man backfield committee between Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks. Hubbard enters training camp positioned to retain the 1A early-down role, bringing veteran reliability, strong pass protection, and coaching staff's trust. Brooks, now fully healthy, offers elite talent with explosive running and pass-catching ability.

Expect the Panthers to ease Brooks in slowly, scaling up his workload as the season progresses.

Drake Maye & the New England Patriots Offense

Following an impressive run that culminated in a Super Bowl appearance. Maye enters Year 3 as a top-five fantasy cornerstone. After finishing as the overall QB2 and the NFL MVP runner-up, Maye offers a rock-solid dual-threat floor paired with QB1 upside.

The addition of A.J. Brown gives New England an unquestioned WR1. Maye's willingness to push the ball downfield aligns perfectly with Brown's intermediate and deep route-running skill set. Brown's contested-catch prowess and run-after-the-catch ability make him both a high-volume security blanket and an explosive big-play engine for this offense.

While the trade for Brown caps free agent addition Romeo Doubs' overall ceiling, he should still command a healthy slice of the target share vacated by Stephon Digg. With Brown drawing double teams and opposing teams' primary cornerbacks on the outside, Doubs stands to benefit from favorable coverage mismatches across the formation.

🚨 Everyone assumes A.J. Brown will unlock another level for Drake Maye…



But what if New England’s offense spreads the touchdowns around more than fantasy managers expect? 👀

pic.twitter.com/nPnTb6tdcg https://t.co/hnclSODXlZ — Citadel FF (@FF_Citadel) July 22, 2026

New England's offense features a balanced front and one of the most productive running back tandems in fantasy football. Rhamondre Stevenson operates as a high-floor RB3/FLEX option with consistent weekly touchdown upside. TreVeyon Henderson enters his second season after flashing elite open-field explosiveness as a rookie. He is positioned to earn an expanded role on early downs.

At tight end, Hunter Henry returns as one of fantasy's most underrated TE1 values. Fresh off a career- best season, Henry faces minimal competition behind him, virtually guaranteeing a dominant snap share and a heavy slice of Maye's target tree.

Although the Pats finished near the top of the league in major statistical categories, national narratives frequently underestimate their offense. Pairing an elite off-script quarterback with a top-tier WR1, an explosive backfield, and a proven top-five scoring foundation makes them one of the more dangerous, underrated offenses in the NFL.

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