Titans' Brian Daboll Hire is Perfect for Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans' hunt for a head coach lasted longer than any team in the league, dating all the way back to midway through this (almost past) season when Brian Callahan was let go from the same spot. After bringing Robert Saleh in to fill that gap relatively early in the cycle, a secondary question arose in the generally positive aftermath of his signing.

That is, who would accompany the defensive HC to nurse the growth of quarterback Cam Ward. This was a crucial footnote of Saleh's being chosen and, in breaking news, the HC wasted no time in getting the role filled.

Brian Daboll, former New York Giants head coach and longtime offensive coordinator, is set to join Tennessee as both the OC and, more particularly, Ward's scoring savant.

Catching a Big Fish

James Palmer, of The Athletic, noted that "The plan for some time, if he didn't get the Bills job, would be the Titans OC. Working with Cam Ward is a draw for both the Titans and Daboll."

Having also been floated interest by the Philadelphia Eagles, who boast the same open position, it certainly seems that Daboll preferred to work with the Saleh/Ward duo, as opposed to Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts in Philly. The Titans just caught a big fish based on preference alone.

"An opportunity for Daboll to mold a young QB and remain in the hed coaching cycle in the future," Palmer finished. Even if Daboll isn't around forever - and given the interest he drew as a potential HC in the still ongoing cycle, that's a future fans will have to accept - the OC is entering at a crucial, developmental juncture in Ward's quickening career.

A New Style of Scoring

After struggling to score for most of the season, under multiple different play-callers and through a HC firing, the Titans offense is set to turn around by way of one of the league's most renowned QB coaches.

Not only did Daboll bring up Josh Allen during his early days in Buffalo (between 2018 and 2021), but in Daniel Jones' best stretch as a New York Giant, specifically 2022, Daboll was at the helm for him, too.

With a track record focused on players under center stretching back more than a decade in the NFL, Daboll being brought on for Ward is about as fitting a hire as fans could've asked for.

