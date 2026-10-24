Final Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections & Rankings: Full Updates for Key Injuries

Injuries have shaken the NFL once again. DeVonta Smith and Tyler Warren are among the names set to be sidelined. The projections below offer an outlook for Week 7 and highlight the top movers from our initial Wednesday projections.

Quarterback Updates

Thomas Carelli

Tyler Huntley gets the start for the Baltimore Ravens. In his two starts while Lamar Jackson has been inactive, he has 366 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 48 rushing yards, and 1 rushing touchdown.

Running Back Updates

Thomas Carelli

Tyler Allgeier has risen to RB19 with Jeremiyah Love inactive. But the projection is volatile, as Bam Knight has earned a split that could be near 50%. He had 15 attempts, compared to Allgeier's 18 in Week 6.

Woody Marks is a must-start, as David Montgomery is out for the second straight week. Jawhar Jordan also hit the injured reserve, and Dare Ogunbowale is the only backup.

Saquon Barkley has been reinserted, as his Monday status is trending favorably. If out, Dameon Pierce is an RB2.

Breece Hall has moved back to RB20. He is active, but not expected to carry a full workload. Braelon Allen is not startable, but he could easily get 10 touches.

Thomas Carelli

Wide Receiver Updates

Thomas Carelli

Chris Godwin enters must-start territory now that Emeka Egbuka is out, and Baker Mayfield is now inactive.

Keenan Allen is also a must-start, with 8 targets in consecutive games, and Tyler Warren is getting targets. He is matchup-proof against the Vikings given the anticipated volume. Josh Downs also rises to WR30 and is startable depending on your league size and roster setup.

Rashee Rice shall be out once again. As a result, Xavier Worthy rises to WR2 status. He caught all 7 of his targets in Week 6 without Rice.

Omar Cooper Jr. still has tremendous upside after his Week 6 six-reception, 1-touchdown performance. But Adonai Mitchell's return will sway Cooper's projection.

Thomas Carelli

Tight End Updates

Thomas Carelli

Dallas Goedert will likely start with DeVonta Smith inactive. In his Week 5 game without Smith, Goedert caught 6 of 9 targets.

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