Potential Stefon Diggs Landing Spots May Include Miami and Cleveland Too

Stefon Diggs had an interesting season for the New England Patriots last year. It culminated in a Super Bowl and then Diggs became a salary cap casualty. Now, the intriguing part is we looked last week at potential landing spots for the wide receiver.

However, a few new spots have opened up including one which makes a lot of sense from a "revenge narrative" standpoint. It will be intirguing to see what ultimately happens with Diggs. He showed last year that 80+ catches and 1000+ yards was not a thing of the past (85-1013-4). Yes, the touchdowns were low but he was exceedingly reliable (83.3% catch rate).

Stefon Diggs To The Miami Dolphins?

Last week, Diggs appeared headed to Washington but times have changed. Even potential reunions have been put on hold with New England and Houston. The latest focuses on Diggs possibly heading to an AFC rival -- the Miami Dolphins. It sounds a little crazy but maybe this is not. Diggs gets the chance to play the Patriots twice a year.

This is not the first time we heard this. From a fantasy football standpoint, Diggs would get a ton of targets in Miami as the Dolphins would likely be playing from behind a lot. This is a team that allowed 424 points (24th in the league) and did not improve at all defensively.

The chances are still low here, however. Do not worry there are more.

How About The Cleveland Browns?

A few places have linked Diggs to the Cleveland Browns. Diggs has gone this long into free agency without what feels like a hint of an impending deal. While the "character" issues are well documented, the talent is still there. Diggs is 32 heading into the 2026 campaign but appears to have a few years in the tank. Cleveland still needs pass catchers.

It feels like Cleveland has Jerry Jeudy and little else. Jeudy dropped off dramatically in 2025 (90 to 50 receptions). Harold Fannin is their best option and he is a Tight End. Diggs could at least buoy the wide receiving corps. While he is not a WR1 in the truest sense, it might work in Cleveland.

There Is The Baltimore Ravens

As always with rumors, one never knows. Sometimes they come a little out of left field like this one.

Do not laugh but the Kansas City Chiefs are probably not too keen on adding Diggs here. We will be a little blunt here. Diggs still has that pending strangulation trial stemming from an alleged altercation with his personal chef. Lamar Jackson needs another pass catcher and Diggs could fit in with an offense that uses the run to set up the pass.

Back To Some Of The Usual Suspects

We mentioned Houston and New England but again, there may be some pause err hesitation. Even the Washington Commanders have been tossed around in articles, tweets, and social media. Diggs would not need to be a true WR1 and more like a WR2 with the Commanders.

Having an athletic quarterback like Jayden Daniels could be a target boon for Diggs. Defenses in the NFC East are not exactly stellar. Even Philadelphia has had its moments of vulnerabilty the past year or so.

As the rumor mill goes around, stay tuned!

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