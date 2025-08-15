Fantasy Sports

Jayden Daniels QB1 Upside And More Washington Commanders Fantasy Player Rankings

Washington Commanders add Deebo Samuel to boost Jayden Daniels’ weapons while rookie TE Ben Sinnott emerges as a deep sleeper in 2025 fantasy football.

Shawn Childs

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders enter 2025 with a revamped offense headlined by the addition of Deebo Samuel, giving rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels another explosive weapon. With under-the-radar tight end Ben Sinnott flashing breakout potential, Washington’s attack could be far more dangerous than fantasy managers expect.

Value

Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver

The Commanders acquired Samuel in early March for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and reworked his contract to pay him $17 million this year. He brings playing ability to Washington’s offense with more of a free-lance style to his route running. His change of pace value in the run game gives the Commanders another weapon to move the ball. 

His summer reports have been positive, and Washington should get him more targets than expected initially if they don’t get the Terry McLaurin contract dispute addressed by Week 1.

After his down season, Samuel ranks 41st at wide receiver in mid-August, which requires him to score about 160.00 fantasy points to reach par for his price point. In his six-year career, he has missed 19 games. Samual will upgrade Washington’s passing attack and give Jayden Daniels another scoring option. I have him projected to catch 69 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns with some chances in the run game (25/142/1), ranking him 32nd at wide receiver.

Samuel is currently the WR42 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.

Deep Sleeper

Ben Sinnott, Tight End

Sinnott continues to get stronger and add weight, but he is lagging in his blocking skills at the point of attack. His route running creates an edge while offering the wheels and moves to create after the catch.

In his rookie season, Washington had him on the field for 23.1% of their plays. He caught all five of his targets for 28 yards and one touchdown.

Ben Sinnot
Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When watching his highlights, Sinnott shines at the second level of the defense, an area where Zach Ertz has lost to Father Time. His pass-catching abilities give me a Jason Witten feel, and a mobile quarterback will likely enhance his value as his career progresses. 

His spring reports have been positive, giving a hint that Sinnott could be a much better player this year while waiting to steal Zach Ertz’s job. He’ll go undrafted in almost all fantasy leagues, but I view him as a must-follow, as Sinnott has the tools to rank in the top 18 at tight end this year if Ertz has an injury or a regression in play.

Sinnott is currently the TE38 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.

Foundation Stud

Jayden Daniels, Quarterback

Daniels brings the “it factor” to the Commanders’ offense. Even as an active runner, he has eyes up with the mindset to move the ball via the pass. His only missing link is the receiving talent to match the Eagles and Ravens, two teams with similar offensive structures. 

The signing of Deebo Samuel should be a win based on his open-field running, and Daniels’ ability to extend the passing window with his legs. If Washington’s offensive line improves, as expected after their offseason upgrades, and they solve Terry McLaurin’s contract, Daniels looks poised to make a run at 5,000+ combined yards and 40 touchdowns. I have him ranked first at quarterback in mid-August, with a QB4 rating in the high-stakes market.

Daniels is currently the QB3 in our 2025 Rankings.

Read the full 2025 Washington Commanders Team Preview.

