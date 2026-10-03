Final Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections and Rankings: Updated Changes for Injuries

Projections went live on Wednesday afternoon. Each skill position had its own iterations: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Since then, injuries have swarmed the National Football League. As a result, the Week 4 projections have changed drastically. Below are the largest changes that fantasy managers must pay attention to before setting those lineups.

Quarterback Changes

Thomas Carelli

There are no major injury-related changes. The only key adjustment is Tyson Bagent, who has been reported as the Bears' Week 4 starter over Case Keenum.

I have made a couple of minor adjustments to Malik Willis and Jalon Daniels. Willis underwent further evaluation in the rushing splits with Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright and was sent to QB11.

Daniels has formidable upside as a runner, regardless of how good his arm looks. The Buccaneers emphasize confidence, which he showcased well in the preseason. Daniels is the QB19, but very risky and one I may not start in a SuperFlex format for that reason.

Running Back Changes

Thomas Carelli

Jadarian Price was placed on Injured Reserve, guaranteed to miss the next four games. In turn, Emanuel Wilson rises to RB1, with George Holani as the minority in rushing share. Holani does add more pass-catching upside, hence the thin margins. Both are viable Flex options in Week 4.

Thomas Carelli

Wide Receiver Changes

Thomas Carelli

Josh Downs is a big riser, with Keenan Allen now listed as out. I am very high on Downs as a talent. I rate him very highly in this Start 'Em Sit 'Em article. He is a fringe WR1 this week.

Jordan Addison flies up the board as Justin Jefferson is out. Jefferson is not a shoo-in for Week 5 and could miss multiple weeks, increasing his short-term value as a WR2 in fantasy football.

Davante Adams moves up with Puka Nacua reportedly on a snap count. There is no confirmation of Nacua's expected snap count, so I weight a moderate drop in his value based on an expected WR22 snap count.

Dontayvion Wicks sees a rise in ranking amid DeVonta Smith's absence. As is Makai Lemon, who is up to solid WR3 status.

Thomas Carelli

Tight End Changes

Thomas Carelli

TJ Hockenson is a must-start with Jefferson out. He's expected ahead of Jauan Jennings in the pecking order, with a rough estimate of 22% of the passing offense.

Mike Gesicki gets a mild rise after Colbie Young will be out, thus certifying a formidable target share. I love Gesicki this week, as referenced in my streamers article here.

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