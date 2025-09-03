Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Brandon Aubrey, Wil Lutz Lead The Way
It’s time to talk about everyone’s favorite position in the NFL and fantasy football: kickers! Okay, that’s quite a bit of hyperbole but we’ve all witnessed one or two-point deficits. One field goal could change the trajectory of your Week 1 matchup and swing a loss into a victory.
With the NFL season set to kick off tomorrow night as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Dallas Cowboys, it’s officially time to dial in your Week 1 fantasy football kicker strategy. Streaming kickers is my usual go-to, but Week 1 always throws a wrench into that plan—we simply don’t know yet how these offenses will look, especially with rookie quarterbacks under center and big-name players adjusting to new teams.
That said, Thursday Night Football wastes no time putting two of the league’s most reliable boots on display, as Brandon Aubrey and Jake Elliott take the field in a primetime showdown. Before the action begins, let’s break down where they—and the rest of the NFL’s top kickers—land in our Week 1 rankings.
Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey Leads The Way
This draft season, Aubrey was the top kicker across all formats and rightfully so. He’s remarkably accurate, has a massive boot, and plays for a team that has a strong offense that can move the ball up the field but may stall in the red zone due to the lack of rushing attack. Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue make up one of the worst running back rooms in the NFL so Aubrey could see more field goal opportunities than most.
In Week 1, the Cowboys draw a tough divisional showdown against the Eagles. On paper, it’s a tricky matchup as Philly surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers last season. However, Aubrey has proven to be virtually matchup-proof. This year’s Cowboys offense looks different, and so does the Eagles’ defense, meaning past trends don’t tell the whole story. History is also on Aubrey’s side: he’s drilled 7-of-8 field goals and gone a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points against the Eagles in his career. Not to mention, this is shaping up to be one of the highest-scoring affairs in Week 1.
Wil Lutz Poised For Top-Two Performance At Mile High
Lutz gets the Denver altitude boost and while I won’t pretend to understand the science behind it, I’ve been told (and I’ve witnessed in person) the thin air making life easier for kickers at Mile High Stadium. Until someone proves otherwise, I’m rolling with the theory that Denver’s high elevation gives Lutz a built-in fantasy advantage.
Of course, it’s not just the air that makes him a strong Week 1 play. The Broncos’ offense came alive down the stretch in 2024 under Bo Nix, and now with Courtland Sutton leading the wideouts, Evan Engram added at tight end, and a new-look backfield featuring RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins, Denver looks like a unit capable of consistently moving the chains. They’re also the heaviest favorite on the Week 1 slate, which sets Lutz up for a steady stream of extra points and multiple field-goal tries. If anyone is nailing a 60-yarder in Week 1, it’s him with the Rocky Mountain wind at his back.
The Streaming Kicker of the Week: Cam Little
Little has an absolute cannon for a leg, evidenced by his 70-yarder in the preseason. Last year, he was extremely reliable, converting 27-of-29 attempts and going 5-for-6 from 50+ yards. Now, he draws a favorable Week 1 matchup at home against a Panthers team that allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. It doesn’t hurt that the conditions look ideal for kicking: 90 degrees, minimal wind, and no rain. That’s a dream setup for fantasy managers counting on their kicker.
The Jaguars carry an implied total of 25 points, which tells us they’ll move the ball consistently but aren’t guaranteed to finish every drive with a touchdown. That’s the sweet spot for kickers—enough offensive efficiency to create opportunities, but not so much red-zone dominance that field goals vanish. Trevor Lawrence is still getting used to this new Liam Cohen offense and the arrival of Travis Hunter.
Even better, Jacksonville is unlikely to be playing from behind against the Panthers (unless something goes drastically wrong). This reduces the risk of Little being phased out of the game plan on fourth downs. Little is poised to deliver top-12 production at his position in Week 1.