Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (PPR, Half-PPR, Non-PPR)
We all know that in fantasy football, volume is king. And while running backs get the most touches in the NFL, wide receivers accumulate a ton of points, particularly in PPR formats.
With Week 1 set to begin tomorrow night as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys, it’s the perfect time to dive into our Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings and fine-tune those crucial start-or-sit decisions.
Justin Jefferson Headlines Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings
Most fantasy managers would rank Ja’Marr Chase as the WR1, but if not him, Justin Jefferson is the clear frontrunner. Jefferson sits firmly in the elite tier of this season’s wide receivers, right alongside Chase and CeeDee Lamb, and in nearly every format, these three were the first off the draft board.
Jefferson’s star power and skillset gives J.J. McCarthy a weapon capable of shredding the Chicago Bears’ defense, cementing Jetta’s top spot in our Week 1 wide receiver rankings. With Jordan Addison sidelined, expect the Vikings to target Jefferson early and often. I wouldn’t be shocked if he topped 30+ fantasy points in Week 1.
Nico Collins Is A Top-Three Receiver In Week 1
Last season, Nico Collins turned heads with a handful of standout performances (6/117, 8/135/1, 12/151/1), firmly establishing himself as a legitimate WR1. Heading into the opening week of the season, he’s poised to be a focal point of Houston’s passing attack, showcasing his big-play ability and likely finding the end zone at least once. While the Texans added Christian Kirk, they’re still missing Tank Dell, and with Joe Mixon sidelined for at least the first four weeks, Houston will have to lean heavily on their aerial attack to keep pace with Matthew Stafford’s Rams—putting Collins in prime position for a dominant debut.
Tyreek Hill Cracks the Top 10
We are higher on Hill than the consensus and expect him to have a productive Week 1 showing against an Indianapolis Colts secondary that doesn’t inspire much fear. Hill is always a big-play threat and with superstar running back De’Von Achane dealing with a calf issue, the Dolphins could rely more heavily on the passing attack.
Tetairoa McMillan: The Top Rookie Wideout In Week 1
Over the past week, I’ve watched sharp, high-stakes fantasy drafters aggressively target Tetairoa McMillan, pricing him as a top-15 wide receiver. To justify that ranking, he’ll need to post around 240 PPR fantasy points this season. The rookie has already been named the Carolina Panthers’ WR1, and with Jalen Coker on Injured Reserve and Adam Thielen now in Minnesota, McMillan is poised to be peppered with targets. In Week 1, Carolina plans to feature Chuba Hubbard in the running game against the Jaguars, but if the ground attack stalls, McMillan will be the prime beneficiary. Don’t forget, Bryce Young showcased late-season progression in 2024, which bodes well for McMillan’s early-season opportunities.
Adding an extra layer of intrigue, Week 1 could feature a true draft-day showdown: Travis Hunter, the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, may line up at cornerback to cover McMillan. It’s not every day that two first-round wide receiver selections face off on opposite sides of the line of scrimmage in their NFL debuts. This matchup alone (while not certain to happen) could make McMillan a must-watch fantasy option. He is currently the WR20 in our PPR rankings.