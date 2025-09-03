Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Featuring Brock Bowers
The tight end position remains the thinnest and most volatile in fantasy football, with value dropping off quickly after the top-tier options. That said, you can reliably anchor your Week 1 lineup—and beyond—around Brock Bowers and Trey McBride.
With the NFL season kicking off tomorrow night as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys, now is the time to lock in your Week 1 fantasy football tight end strategy. That Thursday night matchup features a handful of fringe TE1 options, including Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson, making it essential to know where they—and all the other top tight ends across the NFL—rank heading into Week 1.
Brock Bowers Reigns Supreme As The Top Tight End In Week 1
Grasping the true value of an elite tight end can be deceptively tricky, especially late in the season when championships are on the line. Bowers offers a floor of roughly 100 receptions, comfortably eclipsing 1,000 yards while consistently delivering top-tier scoring. In 2024, only seven wide receivers outpaced Bowers in PPR formats—underscoring just how much of a game-changing weapon he can be for your lineup.
In Week 1, Bowers takes on a New England Patriots defense that ranked in the middle of the pack against opposing tight ends in 2024. Despite a stingy matchup, Bowers is the top target for new signal-caller Geno Smith. If the Raiders fall behind early, Bowers will be peppered with targets. Ashton Jeanty will be a huge piece of the game plan but in his NFL debut, Vegas may opt to get the ball in Bowers’ hands as much as possible until the rookie gets accustomed to the pace at the next level.
David Njoku Will Produce Top-5 Numbers In His Season Debut
The Browns’ passing game could easily exceed expectations in Week 1, especially if Cincinnati jumps out to an early lead. Joe Flacco should throw 35+ passes, and Cleveland’s pass catchers have plenty of upside if the game turns into a shootout. Njoku is set up for a strong outing, with the potential for a big-impact day if the flow of the game tilts in his favor.
We know the Bengals employ one of the best offenses in the NFL but unfortunately for Cincinnati, they also have one of the worst defenses in the league. The Bengals allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2024, just behind the Los Angeles Rams. This could be the highest-scoring affair in Week 1 and Njoku will produce fantasy fireworks. Cleveland lacks any true difference makers in the wide receiver room outside of Jerry Jeudy, resulting in Njoku being the second option in the passing game.
Kyle Pitts Is A Fringe TE1 In Week 1
Kyle Pitts could finally break out in the Falcons’ offense this Week 1 with Darnell Mooney sidelined. Expect Pitts to command the second-most targets for Atlanta behind Drake London, giving him plenty of opportunities to make big plays. A more prominent role could translate into a highlight-reel touchdown and at least one long reception, making him a high-upside fantasy option right out of the gate.
There’s no more excuses for the former first-round pick and if he fails this year, the fantasy community will finally give up on him. That being said, his Week 1 matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends last year could be just what the doctor ordered.