San Francisco 49ers And 2 More D/ST's to Start in Week 2 Fantasy Football
Defense wins championships, right? I like to think that. It may not translate as clearly to fantasy football, but it does translate. Any good defense can easily put up 20+ points for you, and score much above the week average at the position. If you leverage defenses effectively, it can provide more value than realized. The Broncos lead the way last week with 6 sacks and 2 fumbles recovered. Who will lead the way in Week 2?
Week 2 Must-Start Defense/Special Teams
San Francisco 49ers (Vs Saints)
The 49ers impressed me quite a bit in their Week 1 victory over the Seahawks. The team racked up 2 fumbles, but they limited this Klink Kubiak offense in a big way. The Seahawks achieved just 230 yards of offense — a subpar debut for Sam Darnold and this new offense.
Cooper Kupp had just 2 catches for 15 yards while Kenneth Walker had 10 Carries for 20 Yards. The 49ers now face the Saints who are a clear-cut bottom tier NFL team and perhaps, the worst.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: DST4
Los Angeles Rams (Vs Titans)
The Rams are among my most underrated NFL defenses in 2025. I believe they have elite players in their unit — Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford. In Week 1, they held the Texans offense to just 9 Points. This was all with 3 Sacks, 1 Fumble, and 1 Interception. They now face a young Titans team in a back-to-back that is brutal for Cam Ward. They will send bodies at Ward aim to shutdown the Titans just like the Broncos did, by holding them to 133 total yards of offense.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: DST2
New England Patriots (Vs Dolphins)
The Miami Dolphins are in shambles after just one week. This is no secret. Tyreek Hill trade rumors are flying around the league, and Mike McDaniel is on the hot-seat. They must turn it around this week, but I do not see that happening.
The Patriots are an underrated NFL team and Mike Vrabel will have these guys ready to go in an effort to avoid an 0-2 start. They had 4 sacks last week and aim for even more in Miami. The Dolphins got Tua Tagovailoa sacked 3 times versus the Colts, while he threw 2 Interceptions and lost 1 Fumble.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: DST8