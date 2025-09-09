Week 2 Defense / Special Teams Rankings: Rams And 49ers Crack Top 5
Defense and special teams may not be the most exciting part of fantasy football but they are just as critical as any other position. Every single point matters in fantasy football—every matchup, every week, all season long. What might feel like a small start/sit mistake in September can come back to haunt you in December when a playoff spot is on the line. Starting the wrong defense can often be the razor-thin margin between a victory and a loss. That’s why, when setting your Week 2 lineup, it’s not just about the flashy quarterbacks and high-volume running backs. Don’t sleep on Defense and Special Teams.
Below, you’ll find our expert D/ST rankings for Week 2. Even if you’re feeling great about the unit you drafted, don’t be afraid to make a move and employ a streaming strategy. For example, you may have drafted the Kansas City Chiefs defense early but with a matchup looming against the reigning Super Bowl champs, you may want to target a lesser-owned unit on the waiver wire with a more favorable matchup.
With that, let’s dig in and take a look at the best and worst defenses to start this week in fantasy football.
Denver Broncos Remain The Top Defensive Unit
The Broncos’ offense didn’t look great in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, but the defense certainly showed up and made Cam Ward look like the rookie he is. The Broncos scored a week-high 14 fantasy points by providing constant pressure on the quarterback. They accumulated six sacks and two fumble recoveries, though they failed to record an interception. However, Denver’s defense had a league-high 12 hits on the quarterback. That’s elite pressure. That’s what you want from your defense in fantasy football.
In Week 2, the Broncos head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. Although the Colts made the Miami Dolphins look silly in Week 1, Denver has a far superior defense and should be able to contain Jonathan Taylor and Indy’s rushing attack. And with Patrick Surtain shutting down Michael Pittman, the Colts will have to rely quite heavily on rookie tight end Tyler Warren to move the chains. I’m anticipating a low-scoring affair in which the Broncos hold the Colts to fewer than 17 points. Fantasy managers can slot the Broncos into the starting lineup without thinking twice.
Los Angeles Rams: A Must-Start Streaming Option In Week 2
The Rams’ defense had a strong showing in Week 1, clamping down on the Texans and holding them to just nine points while piling up an interception, a fumble recovery, and three sacks en route to 11 fantasy points (the third-highest score of the week). Now they roll into Week 2 with another juicy matchup against the same Titans that the Broncos just lit up last week.
Cam Ward’s NFL debut was rough: just 12 fantasy points, six sacks taken, and a lost fumble. That’s the kind of stat line defensive coordinators drool over. It wasn't entirely Ward's fault as his supporting cast came up short, dropping a few passes that were absolute dimes. The Rams’ pass rush should be licking their chops, and fantasy managers can confidently fire them up as a high-upside D/ST play with legit turnover potential. I wouldn’t be shocked if they were the first defensive unit to find the end zone in 2025.
Start The San Francisco 49ers Against Spencer Rattler’s Saints
The 49ers’ defense opened the season on a strong note, holding the Seahawks to 13 points while snagging two fumble recoveries and a sack. They registered nine fantasy points and finished as a top-10 defense in Week 1.
Week 2 brings a road date with the Saints, who posted just 13 points at home against Arizona and looked out of sync under Spencer Rattler. While Rattler managed to avoid turnovers, New Orleans’ offense struggled to sustain drives. With Robert Saleh dialing up the pressure, this 49ers unit is in prime position to rattle the young quarterback and it would be surprising to see the run game featuring an aging Alvin Kamara find much success against San Francisco’s big defensive front.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the defenses around the NFL rank heading into Week 2.