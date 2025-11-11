Deebo Samuel, Xavier Worthy and Four More Wide Receivers to Bench in Week 11
Week 11 is quickly approaching, and it's time to make our lineup decisions. There are a lot of tough choices to make this week when it comes to the wide receiver options that we have in front in front of us. We don't want to get stuck with a dud in our lineup that sinks our week. These are the wide receivers you should leave on your bench in Week 11.
Sit Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders, in Week 11
An older Samuel seems to be fading as we get deeper into the season. Replacing Jayden Daniels with Marcus Mariota at quarterback certainly hasn't helped anything. However, even with Terry McLaurin being out, the production hasn't been what we hoped for from Samuel as of late. In Week 10, Treylon Burks led the team in receiving with 58 yards, while Samuel had just 29, although he did find the end zone. We wouldn't bank on many touchdowns with Mariota at quarterback, though. In Week 11, he has a terrible matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
Sit Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, in Week 11
Sutton is not seeing the volume we expected this season, as the passing offense seems to have shifted more to Troy Franklin. He has only reached 100 yards once this season, and has only seen more than six targets once in the past five weeks. Over the past two weeks, things have gotten worse with Sutton, totaling just four catches for 54 yards. While he did catch a TD, that's all he's becoming. There are better options to start than a TD-dependent Sutton, with a shaky quarterback. His floor isn't worth the risk. As we mentioned, he's had one 100-yard game, but four times he's failed to top 30 yards.
Sit Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants, in Week 11
We want nothing to do with the Giants' passing attack led by Russell Wilson, assuming Jaxson Dart is unable to play in Week 11 due to a concussion. If we were going to depend on a Giants' wideout, it would be a guy like Darius Slayton, who could catch one deep Wilson moon ball, and not someone who needs consistent targets like Robinson. This is a bad situation, and the matchup against the Green Bay Packers doesn't help anything.
Sit DJ Moore, Chicago Bears, in Week 11
It's been hard to trust the Bears' pass-catchers this season. Moore catching zero passes in Week 10 after back-to-back 70-plus yard performances is the perfect example of that. However, those were the only two times he was able to reach 70 yards this season, and he's caught just one touchdown. The combination of unpredictability, limited upside, and bad matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this week, who are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, makes Moore an easy bench for us this week.
Sit Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 11
Worthy has been a non-factor for fantasy football since Rashee Rice returned to the field. In those three games, he has caught a total of 11 passes for 111 yards and no TDs. This week, he has a brutal matchup against the Broncos, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to wide receivers. At this point, he feels like just a slightly better version than all the Chiefs' complementary receivers. Sure, he could catch a bomb and have a good week, but it's nearly impossible to predict. Rice is the man at wide receiver and everyone else is just kind of there.
Sit Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns, in Week 11
Jeudy caught six of 12 targets for 78 yards and a TD in Week 10. This is a trap that you do not want to fall into. Even with a plus matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. This is not a wide receiver that you should trust in any way, shape, or form. Over the previous six weeks, he failed to top 17 yards four times, and not once was he able to reach 50 yards. Don't make the mistake of starting Jeudy this week.