What to do with Bo Nix in Fantasy For Week 2 and Beyond
Sometimes things can go sideways in a hurry in Week 1 for players we loved heading into the season. Because of that, we have a tendency to both overreact and underreact to certain performances based on how we felt about a player when we were drafting.
One popular breakout pick that fell on his face in Week 1 was Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. His fantasy numbers were terrible, and he looked even worse through most of their Week 1 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. This wasn't a situation where bad luck or game script issues caused limited production; he was simply just awful against a Titans' defense that isn't projected to be world beaters.
He finished the game with 176 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, fumbled once, while adding 18 yards on eight carries on the ground. That was while throwing 40 passes. So, he finished averaging just 4.4 yards per attempt and completing only 25 of them. It was disastrous. That leads to the question of what to do with Nix now?
Panic or Remain Calm with Bo Nix?
We don't know if you should go into a full-blown panic, but you certainly should not just ignore this performance without coming up with some sort of backup plan if you rolled into the season with him as your unquestioned QB1. We've seen this happen to sophomore quarterbacks many times before, most recently with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud just last season.
There is a chance that Nix just isn't very good. This isn't a guy who was viewed as an elite prospect by many, and a lot of what fantasy owners were buying into was his sneaky high rushing upside. That leaves the door open to possibly being a mediocre passer.
However, we also won't be cutting him after one bad game. It could turn out that the Titans have one of the best defenses in the league, and we just don't know it yet. Perhaps we can just chalk it up to a bad game. There are a lot of variables in play and looming questions that we don't have the answer to in Week 1.
If you want to bench him on the road against the Indianapolis Colts this week after what they just did to the Miami Dolphins, we wouldn't call you crazy, though. Just don't cast him off to the waiver wire yet.