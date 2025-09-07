Titans Star Makes Statement After Bo Nix Comments
The Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos are settling a war of words between the two teams during the week.
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons backed up his talk by forcing a fumble from Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
Earlier in the week, Simmons explained how the Titans defensive line was strategizing for the Broncos offense and Nix's quarterback abilities.
"We know Bo Nix, if his first read is not there, he's gonna take off running with the football, so we've got to make sure we're on the same page. We've got to make sure we have a balance of rushing," Simmons said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport h/t Denver Broncos On SI contributor Chad Jensen.
"Not trying to be robots out there, but at the same time, we know that if it's not there, Bo Nix is going to take off running, so it's going to be on us upfront to make sure we keep him... in his spot."
Broncos head coach Sean Payton had choice words for Simmons after his comments on Nix.
"I would disagree that he’s just a first-read [quarterback]," Payton said of Nix via Jensen.
"I know for a fact that’s not the case. Now is he confident in his movement skills? Yes, and we’ll get a chance to see them on Sunday.”
The Titans defense has done a good job defending Nix and the Broncos offense in the first half of Week 1. The Titans have forced a pair of turnovers, which was a huge part of the team's game plan this week.
"That's how you win football games. It's extremely important. Coach talked about in the beginning of the week," Titans rookie Femi Oladejo said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Teams that win the turnover margin are most likely to win. So we understand how important that is, and we wanted everything on power to make it happen."
The Titans were able to score a field goal following Simmons' forced fumble, giving Tennessee a 6-3 lead over Denver with just over two minutes left in the first half.
