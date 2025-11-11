Fantasy Sports

Bo Nix and 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football Week 11

Here are four quarterbacks who should be benched in fantasy football ahead of Week 11.

Michael Rovetto

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Picking the wrong quarterback every week could be the sole reason you lose your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 11 of the NFL season presents several challenging matchups and potential busts at QB. Below are several quarterbacks to consider sitting with analysis on each.  

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) vs. Chargers 

Lawrence has been one of the most disappointing players in 2025. Liam Coen has seemingly done a fine job as head coach, but it's Lawrence who, time and time again, hasn’t shown up when his team needs him the most. He and the Jaguars had a monumental collapse in the fourth quarter against the Texans. In his defense, Houston’s defense is the best unit in the league thus far. However, the Chargers have been a great unit as well. They’ve allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (174.2) and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to signal callers. Brian Thomas Jr. also didn’t play last week and is in line to miss his third straight week with an ankle injury.  

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars may be without Brian Thomas Jr. for a third week in Week 11.
Bo Nix (Broncos) vs. Chiefs 

Nix has been solid this season, but when you take away his 39.96 point outing in Week 7, where almost all of his points came in the fourth quarter, he’s been pretty disappointing. He’s coming off his worst outing of the season despite having a favorable matchup and gets a stingy Chiefs defense in Week 11. The Chiefs are coming off a bye and are one of six teams to allow fewer than 10 passing touchdowns to quarterbacks this season. Kansas City also ranks 21st in fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks while surrendering the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (187.2). 

Sam Darnold (Seahawks) vs. Rams 

Darnold has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks this season. However, the Rams are a difficult matchup for him in Week 11. The Rams rank 24th in fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks this season. A significant reason is their elite defensive front. Los Angeles ranks in the top 10 in pressure, and Darnold's passer rating drops significantly when under pressure. The Seahawks’ defense and run game are also firing on all cylinders, making Darnold’s job a lot easier. Last week's game against the Commanders is a prime example: he threw the ball just 12 times, and Seattle won 44-22. 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold faces one of the top defensive fronts in the NFL in Week 11.
Jared Goff (Lions) @ Eagles 

Goff may be the biggest surprise on this list. He’s coming off a flawless performance vs. the Commanders in Week 10, where he threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns with Dan Campbell taking over play-calling. However, the Eagles boast one of the top defenses in the NFL and looked their best all season on Monday night vs. the Packers. Their recent acquisitions are already paying dividends. Similar to Love, Goff struggles with pressure, and the Eagles’ pass rush had some extra juice with newly acquired pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips. The matchup looks average on paper for Goff, but with the Eagles defense hitting their stride, I would consider benching him. 

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.
