Joe Flacco and 3 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 11

Here are four quarterbacks who should be in fantasy football starting lineups in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Michael Rovetto

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Picking the right quarterback every week could be the edge that swings your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 11 of the NFL season offers several favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays at QB. Below are several options to weigh with analysis on each.  

Joe Flacco (Bengals) @ Steelers

Flacco went off vs. the Steelers back in Week 7, throwing for 342 yards and three touchdowns. It’s incredible to consider him a near-lineup lock at 40 years old, but he’s been balling since being traded. Flacco has thrown for multiple touchdowns in all four of his games as a Bengal and is coming off a Week 9 outing where he threw for a career-high 470 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers lead the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (269.4) and give up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to signal callers. Flacco is a top 10 play at QB this week and is a near must start.  

Jordan Love (Packers) @ Giants

Love is coming off his worst fantasy performances of the season, scoring just 7.84 points against a stingy Eagles defense. The Packers' offense was also hampered by injuries, especially in its pass-catcher room. Tucker Kraft is out for the season, Jayden Reed won’t come back for another couple of weeks, and rookie Matthew Golden was out on Monday with a shoulder injury. Golden will hopefully be back in Week 11, but I like Love to rebound this week either way. The Giants surrender the 10th-most passing yards (230.9) and the seventh-most fantasy points to signal callers per game. I also believe the game script will make the Packers more pass-heavy, as the Giants have been much more competitive since Jaxson Dart earned the starting nod. 

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) vs. Bengals

Rodgers’ second-best fantasy outing this season came against the Bengals in Week 7. He threw for a season-high 249 yards and four touchdowns, the latter matching his season-high from Week 1. The Bengals surrendered the third-most passing yards per game (260.1) and are one of five teams that have given up 20+ passing touchdowns to quarterbacks this season. They also give up the second-most fantasy points to QBs per game. Furthermore, Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson is doubtful this week, which will cause its defensive front to struggle to generate pressure against Rodgers. This matchup can turn into a shootout, and I like each team’s QB as a start this week. 

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) vs. Commanders

The Commanders are arguably worse than the Bengals against the pass. In fact, they give up the second-most passing yards per game (260.2) and surrender the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks per game this season. They’ve also allowed at least 250 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in each of their last four games. Washington’s secondary is among the most battered units in the league. Marshon Lattimore and Trey Amos are both out for the season with a torn ACL and broken fibula, respectively. Tagovailoa has accounted for multiple touchdowns in six of his last nine starts, so he has a solid floor and a high ceiling in this matchup.

