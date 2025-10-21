C.J. Stroud and 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 8
Not every quarterback matchup is worth trusting in NFL Week 8. While some passers are heating up against vulnerable defenses, others face situations that could quickly cool off their fantasy production.
Challenging road environments, improved secondaries and lingering offensive issues all come into play this week. A few quarterbacks have struggled to stay consistent under pressure, while conservative game plans or run-heavy scripts could limit others.
With several stars on bye, fantasy managers may feel the temptation to roll the dice, but not every gamble will pay off. Avoiding the wrong start can be as valuable as finding the right one. Here are four quarterbacks better left on the bench in Week 8.
Cam Ward (Titans) @ Colts
Ward had one of his better performances this season in his last outing vs. the Patriots despite being without his top pass-catcher, Calvin Ridley. However, that isn’t saying much because he threw for just one touchdown and the Titans lost, 31-13. In Week 8, Ward faces the Colts, who give up the fourth-most passing yards per game (255.4), and I still wouldn’t feel comfortable starting him in fantasy. The rookie is yet to record a multi-TD game and has thrown an interception in his last five games.
C.J. Stroud (Texans) vs. 49ers
Stroud and the Texans' offense have been painful to watch this season. Their offensive line is struggling, and they lack a run game and playmakers outside of Nico Collins. To make matters worse in Week 8, Houston will likely be without Collins, as he suffered a concussion late Monday night vs. the Seahawks. Stroud and the Texans’ struggles will continue this week without their top playmaker.
Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons) vs. Dolphins
A home game vs. the Dolphins appears to be a good spot for Penix to fill in as a bye-week replacement. However, he’s dealing with a bone bruise injury that will likely limit his practice all week. Penix’s injury, alongside the matchup with the Dolphins' poor run defense, could alter Atlanta’s game plan. Miami has the worst run defense in the NFL, leading the league with 159.3 rushing yards allowed per game. Expect the Falcons to lean heavily on Bijan Robinson and the run game, limiting Penix’s ceiling in Week 8.
Brock Burdy/Mac Jones (49ers) @ Texans
Whether it's Purdy or Jones who starts under center for the 49ers, I’d sit both. Entering Monday night, Houston allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in the NFL. The 49ers offense still battles injuries at virtually every offensive position, including QB. Purdy has missed five straight games with a reaggravated turf toe injury. Even if he suits up, there’s still risk involved.
Check out our Week 8 quarterback rankings.