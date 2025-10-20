Brock Purdy’s Latest Injury Update During 49ers-Falcons Game Didn’t Sound Optimistic
Mac Jones started his fifth game of the season as the 49ers took on the Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Brock Purdy came into the season as the starter, but got hurt in a Week 1 victory over the Seahawks and hasn't been able to get right.
Purdy played in Week 4, but has been out ever since with a turf toe injury, leaving Jones as the starter. Every week fans have seemed to be expecting the 49ers to clear Purdy after hearing Kyle Shanahan saying he's "progressing" and there is no thought about putting him on IR, but Melissa Stark's latest update on his toe during the NBC broadcast did not sound optimistic.
"Turf toe may not sound like much, but it can be debilitating," explained Stark. "There are varying degrees for Brock. He hyperextended his right big toe in Week 1, tearing the stabilizing ligaments under the joint. In addition to being extremely painful, turf toe limits the toe's ability to flex, and Brock told me any movement in the wrong direction can set him back. He said he is truly day to day. There is no timeline for his return. He called this injury 'so annoying,' saying he's never dealt with something that lingers this long."
When you put it that way, it sounds pretty bad. Certainly not the way the 49ers were hoping things would go after giving Purdy that $263 million contact extension.