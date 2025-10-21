Texans' DeMeco Ryans Gives Injury Update on Nico Collins
The Houston Texans have dropped a new update regarding the injury status of star wide receiver Nico Collins.
According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, Collins suffered a concussion in Monday night's game vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
"We'll evaluate him as the week goes on," Ryans said surrounding Collins' status.
Collins would go down with a head injury in the middle of the fourth quarter upon hitting his head on the turf, that eventually led him to the blue medical tent. He would then find his way to the locker room, where he would be ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Before going down with his concussion, Collins finished his night with four catches for 27 yards, as the Texans came up short of the victory, falling 19-27.
After the game, C.J. Stroud gave his flowers to Collins for a solid showing despite the end results not being what they wanted.
"I thought he played really well. I got to find a way to get him to touch the ball. I got to throw him a better ball," Stroud said. "That's just the bottom line. It's going to be tough. He's our best player on offense. He's one of the best players in the league time and time again. We also got to find ways to get him the ball in better situations. So that starts with me trying to get us in the right looks.
"Hopefully he'll be OK and we have a short week, but if not we got to just step up in other ways, and, you know, put more on my plate hopefully and try to help us out."
Nico Collins Suffers Concussion vs. Seahawks
During his six games on the season so far, Collins has led the way in all major stat categories for the Texans' receiving room, posting 26 catches on 46 total targets for 339 yards and three touchdowns.
Considering the Texans have a short week ahead to prepare after the events of their MNF showing, it places a bit more concern around Collins' status heading into their next contest vs. the San Francisco 49ers as he goes through the concussion protocol throughout the week.
The Texans have already had to work through the injury of Christian Kirk in their receiving unit after the bye, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury, and now might have to go without their top wideout in the room for a game depending on how his status develops.
It remains to be seen what Collins' outlook and availability will be for the week ahead, but it's certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on.
