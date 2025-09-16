Cameron Dicker And 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 3 Fantasy Football
Punters are people too, and kickers are the culprits. People love the punter, but they hate the kicker every time a field goal is missed. Look at Jake Moody and almost, Spencer Shrader. Without that questionable leverage penalty, Shrader may have a very different fan reaction going on right now. Anyway, kickers continued to shine in Week 2. Spencer Shrader had 18 Points as did Parker Romo. Joey Slye (???) had 16 Points. Seven kickers had double-digit points, whom I am sure would rank top-three on some of your fantasy teams. Now we look to Week 3.
Cameron Dicker (vs DEN)
There are two points that blend together beautifully here. First point is that the Broncos defense was folded by the Colts last week, thus proving my point that they are not as dominant as believed. The second point is that, well, the Chargers are really good. If I were to rank the AFC, it is Bills... Ravens... Chargers. At home, the Chargers will move the ball well enough to get plenty of opportunities to Dicker the Kicker. They are implied to score 25.0 points this week, and the game is indoors to assist the matter of kicking. Dicker is among the best in the league. I project 10.3 Points for Dicker.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: K4
Harrison Butker (@ NYG)
The Giants defense is not as good as they maybe should be. There best hope is to get to Patrick Mahomes fast and often. Unfortunately for them, Mahomes is of the best quarterbacks in the league at getting rid of the football. I would not worry about the Chiefs going 0-3. It will not be happening. Though early in the week, the Meadowlands project to see a beautiful Sunday Night with low winds and no rain. The Chiefs are implied to score 25.0 points, and I project 11.3 Points of Butker.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: K10
Tyler Loop (vs DET)
I would prefer an indoors game here, but the entire mid-atlantic corridor has a nice weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. This makes for low wind, no rain, and long kicks. Detroit has a decent defense, but Baltimore has an elite offense. Watch out for a Monday Night shootout in Baltimore. Tyler Loop is perfect on the season, and with an implied 28.0 Points for Baltimore, he is my whale of a projection coming in at 11.6 Points for Loop.
Remember my new saying, kickers win championships!
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: K2