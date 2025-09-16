Chargers' Justin Herbert off to hottest QB start in franchise history
Not Dan Fouts or Philip Rivers or Drew Brees or John Hadl or even Jim Harbaugh himself. None of those all-time great Los Angeles Chargers' quarterbacks ever got off to a hotter start than Justin Herbert's 2025.
After throwing three touchdowns and securing the win with a signature scramble to upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, Herbert was at it again Monday night in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. He threw two first-half touchdowns and again didn't have a turnover as the Chargers' dominated a 20-9 victory over the Raiders.
The Chargers are 2-0 entering Sunday's home opener against the Denver Broncos and Herbert is the primary reason.
MORE: Chargers make NFL history by starting season with 2 division 'road' wins
Against the Chiefs he completed 74 percent of his passes (25 of 34) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Monday he was almost as good, completing 70 percent (19 of 27) with two more scores and no picks.
Through two games, he is the first quarterback in Chargers' franchise history to start the season with consecutive games featuring at least 70-percent completions, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Herbert hasn't been perfect through two weeks, but he's been better than all the passers to wear The Bolt before him.
MORE: Quentin Johnston TD vs. Raiders prompts NSFW reaction from Chargers' social media team
What makes it all more refreshing - surprising? - is how Herbert ended the 2024 season. In the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs he may have had his worst game as a pro, completing only 14 of 32 passes (43 percent) and throwing a career-high four interceptions.
The Chargers have been hit with serious injuries to stars on both sides of the ball - Rashawn Slater and Khalil Mack - and the running game with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris isn't yet clicking (they haven't rushed for 100 yards in either game).
But with Herbert playing at this level, Chargers fans are dreaming of not only unseating the Chiefs as AFC West but also an appearance in Super Bowl LX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
4 winners & 2 losers from Chargers' Monday Night Football win over Raiders
AFC West Power Rankings: Chargers enter new territory heading into Week 3
Quentin Johnston TD vs. Raiders prompts NSFW reaction from Chargers' social media team
Chargers QB Justin Herbert uses a little bird to show his disdain for cameras again
Chargers make last-second roster moves before MNF kickoff vs. Raiders