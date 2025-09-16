Charger Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert off to hottest QB start in franchise history

Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert has been better than Dan Fouts and Philip Rivers through two games.

Richie Whitt

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass against the Raiders Monday night.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass against the Raiders Monday night. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Not Dan Fouts or Philip Rivers or Drew Brees or John Hadl or even Jim Harbaugh himself. None of those all-time great Los Angeles Chargers' quarterbacks ever got off to a hotter start than Justin Herbert's 2025.

After throwing three touchdowns and securing the win with a signature scramble to upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, Herbert was at it again Monday night in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. He threw two first-half touchdowns and again didn't have a turnover as the Chargers' dominated a 20-9 victory over the Raiders.

The Chargers are 2-0 entering Sunday's home opener against the Denver Broncos and Herbert is the primary reason.

Against the Chiefs he completed 74 percent of his passes (25 of 34) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Monday he was almost as good, completing 70 percent (19 of 27) with two more scores and no picks.

Through two games, he is the first quarterback in Chargers' franchise history to start the season with consecutive games featuring at least 70-percent completions, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Herbert hasn't been perfect through two weeks, but he's been better than all the passers to wear The Bolt before him.

What makes it all more refreshing - surprising? - is how Herbert ended the 2024 season. In the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs he may have had his worst game as a pro, completing only 14 of 32 passes (43 percent) and throwing a career-high four interceptions.

The Chargers have been hit with serious injuries to stars on both sides of the ball - Rashawn Slater and Khalil Mack - and the running game with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris isn't yet clicking (they haven't rushed for 100 yards in either game).

But with Herbert playing at this level, Chargers fans are dreaming of not only unseating the Chiefs as AFC West but also an appearance in Super Bowl LX.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

