Chiefs Vs. Cowboys Week 13 Fantasy Football Preview: Must-Start Chiefs Trio Emerges
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs for one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Thanksgiving Day. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 12, looking to build momentum as the playoff picture begins to take shape. Thursday afternoon’s matchup will feature some of the top players in fantasy football, as both sides present a number of start candidates among Week 13 lineups. Here are the top fantasy players on both sides:
Chiefs Vs. Cowboys Week 13 Game Information
TV: CBS
Time: 4:30 PM EST
Spread: KC (-3.5)
Over/Under: 52.5
Moneyline: DAL (+160), KC (-190)
Chiefs Key Fantasy Players/Must Starts
Patrick Mahomes - QB
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: QB1
Patrick Mahomes enters Week 13 ranked as QB3 in fantasy, averaging 22.2 points per week through the first 12 weeks of the season. The two-time MVP is coming off a modest fantasy showing in Week 12, racking up 18.1 points on the back of a 352-yard passing day. Matched up against the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league on Thanksgiving, Mahomes’ fantasy success projects to continue. Kansas City’s signal-caller enters the team’s Thanksgiving clash ranked second in the league in passing yards and will continue to dominate versus a lowly Cowboys defense on Thursday afternoon.
Rashee Rice - WR
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: WR1
Kansas City’s offense projects to turn in a dominant performance versus Dallas’ defense, which could work in the favor of star wideout Rahsee Rice. Since returning to the team on Oct. 19 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Rice has posted a career-high mark in yards per game, racking up 78.8 yards through the air per game. Entering Week 13, the third-year wideout is coming off a season-high 141-yard performance, posting 24.1 points among PPR leagues. Rice’s streak of production projects to continue versus one of the worst secondaries in the league this season, entering the week with one of the highest ceilings in fantasy this week.
Travis Kelce - TE
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: TE2
In his 13th NFL season, star tight end Travis Kelce remains one of Mahomes’ top targets, entering Week 13 among the top-20 pass-catchers in the league in terms of receiving yards. Kansas City’s leading receiver has posted recent high-end production, eclipsing 90 yards through the air twice over his last four games. He comes into the week ranked as TE3 among PPR leagues, but could finish the week as the highest-scoring tight end in fantasy with a favorable matchup versus Dallas.
Cowboys Key Players/Must Starts
Dak Prescott - QB
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: QB11
A matchup versus a high-powered Chiefs offense could develop into a shootout, given Dallas’ struggles on the defensive side of the ball. In a high-scoring contest, the Cowboys would likely lean on the likes of Dak Prescott and their passing game. Prescott has been one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy throughout the season, entering Week 13 ranked as QB5 in fantasy scoring. A tough matchup versus Kansas City’s defense could spell trouble for Prescott’s fantasy campaign on Thursday, but his production throughout the season presents reason to believe in his continued output.
George Pickens - WR
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: WR12
Cowboys wideout George Pickens enters Week 13 ranked second in the league in receiving yards, sustaining significant production throughout the season. Pickens’ success has translated to fantasy, where he ranks second among wide receivers in both PPR and non-PPR production. Coming off back-to-back 29-point performances among PPR leagues, Pickens will remain an integral contributor versus the Chiefs as Dallas looks to continue its surge. The Georgia product and fellow star wideout CeeDee Lamb will likely emerge as the two premier threats on Dallas’ offense on Thursday, while Javonte Williams and the run game could take a back seat.
CeeDee Lamb - WR
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: WR8
If not for three absences this season, Lamb wouldn’t be far off of Pickens’ fantasy production. The All-Pro wideout is averaging 79.0 yards per game through the air, coming off an 11.5-point showing in Week 12. Lamb’s consistent share of the targets in Dallas’ passing game presents reason to believe in his fantasy ceiling, despite a tough matchup versus Kansas City on Thanksgiving.