Colts Get Forecast to Destroy Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts are still the number one team in the NFL after a smooth-sailing victory over the Tennessee Titans by a score of 38-14. Now, the Colts must set their sights on the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers when they travel to Acrisure Stadium.
While the Steelers are always tough with Mike Tomlin as the head coach, they've struggled mightily to stop offenses with their bottom-tier defense (22nd in the NFL in points per game allowed - 25.0). This could put the Colts at a massive advantage with their incredible offense.
CBS Sports'John Breech believes the Colts will stomp the Steelers by a score of 41-24. Here's a breakdown from Breech on how he believes the game will play out.
"Nothing can slow down the Colts. This team is leading the NFL in total yards per game (385.3) and points per game (33.8), and now, they get to face a Steelers defense that looks broken.
The Steelers have surrendered the MOST passing yards per game in the NFL this year (273.3) and they'll be going up against Jones, who has the third-most passing yards in the league through eight weeks. If they try to stop the pass, then Jonathan Taylor will rush for 300 yards."
The Colts have been on an absolute tear through eight games. Below are prominent offensive team statistics and Indy's rank for each.
- Total Yards - 3,082 (1st)
- Passing Yards - 2,007 (5th)
- Rushing Yards - 1,075 (6th)
- Total Points - 270 (1st)
It's been tough for anyone to stop the Colts offense, so given how rough it's been for the Steelers defense, Breech's prediction that Indianapolis will hang 40-plus on Pittsburgh could come true.
Breech concludes by giving a reference to how Pittsburgh's defense performed against Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Joe Flacco had only been with the Bengals for nine days when he faced the Steelers and he still managed to lead the Bengals to 33 points. If the Steelers couldn't stop Flacco, it seems highly unlikely that they're going to be able to slow down a Colts offense that has been unstoppable all season."
Against Cincy, the Steelers allowed Flacco to rip their defense to shreds with 31/47 completions for 342 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and no interceptions. While the Bengals do have Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Indy has plenty of offensive weaponry, a top-level O-Line, and the best running back in football, Jonathan Taylor.
This will be a huge matchup for both the Colts and Steelers. For Indianapolis, it's a chance to continue elevating themselves from the detractors who believe they've had a lax schedule to pad their impressive league-best 7-1 record.
If the Colts can fulfill what Breech thinks they will by smashing the Steelers by 17 points on the road, it will be hard not to put Indianapolis into the conversation to take a first-round bye and potentially win Super Bowl LX come February.