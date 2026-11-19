This week’s Thursday night matchup will feature two WRs whose fantasy football values have been on a notable rise: Indianapolis Colts WR Laquon Treadwell and Houston Texans WR Tank Dell. Here is a breakdown of which WR fantasy managers should start between the two in Week 11.

Laquon Treadwell

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) runs with the ball while defended by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first game as the Colts WR1, with WR Josh Downs now on the Kansas City Chiefs, Treadwell had his highest fantasy-point outing of the 2026 season in Week 10. Against the Miami Dolphins, he had three receptions for 24 yards and a TD. He also had his highest snap share in his last four games, playing in 88% of snaps. Treadwell will have an opportunity to put forth another encouraging fantasy outing, as the Texans have been one of the worst teams in defending the pass in the NFL this season.

Houston is allowing the sixth most passing yards per game in the league: 240.6. They are also giving up the seventh most standard fantasy points per game and the fifth most PPR fantasy points per game to WRs. The last two WR1s to face the Texans have been contained well. They combined for just two receptions for 74 yards and one TD.

Tank Dell

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) celebrates his 63-yard touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 673 days separating Dell’s return appearance in Week 7 of this season from the last game he played before that, he has shattered any expectations set on him. In his time on the field in 2026, he has shown the capability of still being the level of player he was in his rookie season in 2023, depsite all of his injuries.

Dell is coming off a lackluster fantasy outing in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. He had three receptions on four targets for 21 yards. He did, however, have his highest snap share of this season, playing in 49% of snaps. If his time on the field continues to go up, he could be set up to have a great fantasy performance this week against the Colts.

Dell will have a better fantasy outlook this week with his opponent being Indianapolis than he did last week against Cleveland. In their last three games, the Colts have been bad at defending the pass. Over that span, they are allowing the ninth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 223.8. They are also giving up the 13th-most standard and the 12th-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing WRs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start between Treadwell and Dell in fantasy football this week, they should start Treadwell.

The main reason is that Treadwell has less competition for targets and is likely to see the field more based on his snap shares throughout the 2026 season. Dell is still a solid FLEX play that fantasy managers can utilize in Week 11 if they are in a bind. His matchup gives him a good enough outlook to warrant starting him; he is just not a better starting play than Treadwell.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI