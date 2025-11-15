Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Aaron Rodgers vs Caleb Williams
Quarterbacks are always streamable options when it comes to Single-QB Fantasy Football leagues. Last week, Davis Mills could have brought you to the promise land. Many of you found great success in your picks up Jaxson Dart and Joe Flacco. The list can go on forever, and it has not yet reached its end. This week, we will compare the value of starting either Aaron Rodgers or Caleb Williams.
The Case for Aaron Rodgers
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: QB16
Rodgers is no longer the MVP player that he once was, but Rodgers is still very capable. In 2025, he has played 9 games and thrown at a 67% Completion Percentage, 205.8 Yards per Game, 18 Touchdowns, and 7 Interceptions. He is the QB18 in most formats.
As for this offense, the Steelers 10th in pass rate (59%). Their weakness has been their 31st standing in Time of Possession (27 Minutes). If they can reverse that, Rodgers can rise a tad in the rankings.
The Steelers are playing host to the Bengals this Sunday at 1pm. I would be slightly concerned of Acrisure Stadium playing two games in back-to-back days (PITT Football vs Notre Dame). We will not overvalue it too much.
The Bengals are 30th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game and 28th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks. The Steelers are tight end heavy, so I find that it is important to look into that.
The Bengals are actually average versus Wide Receivers, but they are on a near record-setting bad pace versus Tight Ends. The Bengals are allowing 1.33 Touchdowns per Game to Tight Ends, as well and 80 Yards per Game.
The Case for Caleb Williams
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: QB13
Williams has been steadily improving as the season goes on. He also offers upside on his legs that Rodgers' does not.
In 9 games, Williams has a 60.8% Completion Percentage, throwing for 237.3 Yards per Game, 13 Touchdowns, and 4 Interceptions. On the ground, Williams has 48 Attempts, 246 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns (4 Fumbles). He is the QB9 overall.
The Bears are 22nd in pass-rate (54.5%) and 10th in Time of Possession (31 Minutes).
The Bears are heading up to Minnesota to take on the Vikings this Sunday. The Vikings are 17th versus Quarterbacks and 12th versus Wide Receivers.
In Week 1, these two teams met and Williams had a quite good game. He went for 210 Passing Yards and 1 Touchdown. On the ground, he added 58 Yards and 1 Touchdown.
The Vikings secondary can be had. In fact, Josh Metellus is allowing more Fantasy Points per Route Run than all (96) projected starting cornerbacks this week. The Bears mix their Wide Receivers around, so Metellus will face a little bit of everyone.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Aaron Rodgers vs Caleb Williams
Both players offer good matchups with good upside. However, football is 2025 demands a running Quarterback. That is what Williams has to offer.
The Bears do pass the ball about 20% less in the Red Zone compared to the Steelers, but Williams' rushing ability offsets that matter.
In we factor in rushes and passing attempts, Williams account for 53% of Red Zone Plays. He has about 33% of Red Zone rushes. The team averages 11.8 Red Zone Plays per Game.
Rodgers does account for 54% of Red Zone Plays himself, but they are all in the air. The Steelers only average 7.4 Red Zone Plays per Game.
Start Caleb Williams for higher upside and rushing ability.