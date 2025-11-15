Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Aaron Rodgers vs Caleb Williams

Aaron Rodgers and Caleb Williams are both streamers in many Fantasy Football leagues. One has higher upside than the other in Week 11.

Thomas Carelli

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scores the game-winning touchdown against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scores the game-winning touchdown against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterbacks are always streamable options when it comes to Single-QB Fantasy Football leagues. Last week, Davis Mills could have brought you to the promise land. Many of you found great success in your picks up Jaxson Dart and Joe Flacco. The list can go on forever, and it has not yet reached its end. This week, we will compare the value of starting either Aaron Rodgers or Caleb Williams.

The Case for Aaron Rodgers

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: QB16

Rodgers is no longer the MVP player that he once was, but Rodgers is still very capable. In 2025, he has played 9 games and thrown at a 67% Completion Percentage, 205.8 Yards per Game, 18 Touchdowns, and 7 Interceptions. He is the QB18 in most formats.

As for this offense, the Steelers 10th in pass rate (59%). Their weakness has been their 31st standing in Time of Possession (27 Minutes). If they can reverse that, Rodgers can rise a tad in the rankings.

The Steelers are playing host to the Bengals this Sunday at 1pm. I would be slightly concerned of Acrisure Stadium playing two games in back-to-back days (PITT Football vs Notre Dame). We will not overvalue it too much.

The Bengals are 30th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game and 28th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks. The Steelers are tight end heavy, so I find that it is important to look into that.

The Bengals are actually average versus Wide Receivers, but they are on a near record-setting bad pace versus Tight Ends. The Bengals are allowing 1.33 Touchdowns per Game to Tight Ends, as well and 80 Yards per Game.

The Case for Caleb Williams

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: QB13

Williams has been steadily improving as the season goes on. He also offers upside on his legs that Rodgers' does not.

In 9 games, Williams has a 60.8% Completion Percentage, throwing for 237.3 Yards per Game, 13 Touchdowns, and 4 Interceptions. On the ground, Williams has 48 Attempts, 246 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns (4 Fumbles). He is the QB9 overall.

The Bears are 22nd in pass-rate (54.5%) and 10th in Time of Possession (31 Minutes).

The Bears are heading up to Minnesota to take on the Vikings this Sunday. The Vikings are 17th versus Quarterbacks and 12th versus Wide Receivers.

In Week 1, these two teams met and Williams had a quite good game. He went for 210 Passing Yards and 1 Touchdown. On the ground, he added 58 Yards and 1 Touchdown.

The Vikings secondary can be had. In fact, Josh Metellus is allowing more Fantasy Points per Route Run than all (96) projected starting cornerbacks this week. The Bears mix their Wide Receivers around, so Metellus will face a little bit of everyone.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Aaron Rodgers vs Caleb Williams

Both players offer good matchups with good upside. However, football is 2025 demands a running Quarterback. That is what Williams has to offer.

The Bears do pass the ball about 20% less in the Red Zone compared to the Steelers, but Williams' rushing ability offsets that matter.

In we factor in rushes and passing attempts, Williams account for 53% of Red Zone Plays. He has about 33% of Red Zone rushes. The team averages 11.8 Red Zone Plays per Game.

Rodgers does account for 54% of Red Zone Plays himself, but they are all in the air. The Steelers only average 7.4 Red Zone Plays per Game.

Start Caleb Williams for higher upside and rushing ability.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em