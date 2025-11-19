Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Ashton Jeanty vs Quinshon Judkins
When fighting for your Fantasy Football life, you must look to the ceiling of certain players. We must look to high-usage players with high upside, regardless of the team that they are on. Ashton Jeanty and Quinshon Judkins have been the clearcut two best rookie running backs in the NFL. Though they both lie on bad offenses, they maintain those high workloads that make them weekly must-starts.
The Case for Ashton Jeanty
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: RB16
Jeanty has played 10 Games this season. He has 149 Attempts (68% Share), 554 Yards (3.7 Yards per Carry), and 4 Touchdowns. Jeanty is also the 4th pass-catcher on this team with 37 Targets (13% Target Share), 29 Receptions, and 3 Touchdowns. Jeanty is the RB16 overall.
His usage is undeniably high. He has 17.8 Touches per Game. The issue lies with his bad offensive line. They are the 7th worst run block in the NFL.
Jeanty faces the Browns this week, hosting them in Las Vegas. The Browns are 14th in Total Rushing Defense and 1st in Run Stop Win Rate. This will surely be another long day for Jeanty.
The Raiders are 4.0 point favorites in this game, implied to score 20.25 points. They would, in turn, project to score about 1.5-2.0 Touchdowns. Jeanty does have 7-of-16 Team Touchdowns, so he still does have a very high chance to score despite a low-scoring outlook.
The Case for Quinshon Judkins
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: RB14
Judkins has played 9-of-10 Browns Games this season. He has 157 Attempts (63% Share), 620 Yards (3.9 Yards per Carry), 620 Yards, and 5 Touchdowns. Judkins adds little the receiving game, going for 18 Targets (5% Target Share), 14 Receptions, and 70 Yards. Judkins is the RB20 overall.
Like Jeanty, Judkins has very high usage. He has 19.0 Touches per Game. In the Red Zone, Judkins has 23% of Team touches. Jeanty has 43% of Team Touches himself, marking a massive difference.
The Browns head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. They are 15th in Total Rushing Defense and 19th in Run Stop Win Rate. This is an average matchup for Judkins.
This game implies the Browns to score 16.25 points, or just north of 1.0 Touchdowns. They do add Shedeur Sanders at Quarterback this week and he will be a downgrade to Dillon Gabriel given his lack of first team repetitions.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Ashton Jeanty vs Quinshon Judkins
This is a tight matchup. Judkins has the minor touch advantage as well as a major matchup advantage. However, Jeanty owns the advantage in terms of Touchdown Opportunity.
I would say that Jeanty has a 50-60% to score this week. Judkins, on the other hand, has a 20-30% chance to score. Is an extra 20-30 yards for Judkins worth the 30-40% Touchdown disadvantage? I would say — no.
Start Ashton Jeanty for higher-PPR upside and Touchdown ability.