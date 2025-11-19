Shedeur Sanders stakes bold claim about Browns quarterback situation before first start
The Cleveland Browns have been wandering the quarterback desert since they returned in 1999.
Failed quarterbacks from Johnny Manziel to Brandon Weeden headline the list while promising options like Tim Couch and Baker Mayfield weren’t able to cement themselves longterm.
Ahead of his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders, Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders wants to put an end to Cleveland’s quarterback search once and for all.
“I would be doing a disservice to myself and a disservice to the organization if I didn’t feel like I am the guy,” Sanders said. “I’m doing everything I need to prepare to be the best version of myself as possible.”
During the week leading up to Sanders’ first career start, reports surfaced that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to redshirt Sanders. However, Week 1 starting quarterback Joe Flacco was benched and traded and Dillon Gabriel is in concussion protocol, clearing the way for Sanders to make an unorthodox debut.
“I like pressure in life, I’m just excited for everything,” Sanders said. “I feel like I’m the guy. I know I’m the guy.”
Sanders entered action against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 when Gabriel was sidelined with a concussion at halftime. He completed just four of 16 passes and threw an interception.
After the game, Sanders took accountability and blamed himself for the loss in the locker room. However, Browns veterans including Myles Garrett quickly rallied to his defense, stating a collective team loss.Wyatt Teller also defended Sanders, stating that he had hardly ever heard the rookie quarterback’s cadence before entering the game.
Sanders will receive his first practice time with the first team offense on Wednesday. Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Stefanski spent extra time with his rookie quarterback reviewing film.
"Just learning NFL defenses for young players, learning NFL defenses...all that work adds up,” Stefanski said. “I see significant growth from Shedeur.”
Undeniably, Sanders has raw talent. His two preseason touchdown passes are still the best throws by a Browns quarterback all season long. While his debut against the Ravens was ugly, a 25-yard laser to Harold Fannin Jr. gave the Browns a chance to manufacture a game-winning drive.
Leading up to Sanders’ first start, Stefanski would not speculate if Gabriel would return as the team’s starting quarterback once cleared from concussion protocol. But with Cleveland’s playoff hopes long gone, Sanders will likely have his opportunity to prove he can be the team’s first franchise quarterback since 1999.