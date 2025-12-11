Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Brock Purdy vs Jaxson Dart

Success never lies right in front of you. Sometimes, you have to look around and find those gold nuggets that lie in waiting. Many of you may have found yourselves Brock Purdy or Jaxson Dart on the waiver wire. I am hoping that it has paid dividends for you are both players are very fantasy viable. You can only start one quarterback (generally speaking), so today we will debate which play-caller has the better Week 15 matchup.

The Case for Brock Purdy

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: QB11

Purdy has been hurt quite a bit over this season, as has many 49ers. Luckily, they are all healthy now, including Purdy. He has played 5 Games this season and he has 229 Yards per Game, 9 Touchdowns, and 7 Interceptions. Purdy is the QB21 in Points per Game.

#QB Turnover Rates (min. 168 plays)



JJ McCarthy 4.68%

Brock Purdy 4.44%

Sam Darnold 4.10%

Tua Tagovailoa 3.74%

Marcus Mariota 3.66% pic.twitter.com/8AgvxeuhJZ — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) December 10, 2025

To be real, Purdy has played well-below expectations in his small sample size. He has all the weapons at his disposal — McCaffrey, Jennings, Pearsall, Kittle — and he has not broken the Top-20 of Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football. This does not give me great confidence in a player that is not playing at a great level.

The 49ers will take on the Titans this week at Levi's Stadium. Perhaps this can aid Purdy to better output. The Titans are 25th versus Quarterbacks, and the 49ers spread the ball around, so I am not too focused on their ranks versus other positional groups. They are a high-leverage matchup for any play-caller. Purdy would be an high-upside play this week rather than a reliable one, given his seasons output.

The Case for Jaxson Dart

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: QB10

Plays like these are why you believe in Jaxson Dart



pic.twitter.com/DK9ElXlPdm — . (@J0nesToChina) December 2, 2025

Dart may not win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he hangs in the balance. A great finish to the season may just win him the award. Dart has played 9 Games this season. He has 173 Yards per Game with 11 Touchdowns and 3 Interceptions. On the ground, Dart adds 37 Yards per Game and 7 Touchdowns. This makes him the QB14 in Points per Game.

The Giants have had a ton of turnover this season between Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, and their head coach, Brian Daboll. Through all of this, Dart has played well. In fact, the Giants are the FPI 10th best offense in the NFL. Any week, Dart can breakout. That is the player that he has shown to be.

The Giants will host the Commanders, minus Jayden Daniels, in Week 15. They are the FPI 5th worst defense in the NFL. They are also 29th versus Quarterbacks, although they stand well-above average in Quarterback Rushing Defense (15 Yards per Game, 1 Touchdown Allowed).

Dart still has a moderately good matchup this week. He can win in multiple ways, using his arm and his legs. Despite lacking weapons, he has got it done, so he can be trusted.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Brock Purdy vs Jaxson Dart

We have much reason to side with Dart this week. He only averages about 20-30 less Yards per Game, while adding 20-30 more Yards per Game with his legs. He also has a whopping (7) Rushing Touchdowns on the year, making him more likely than score 2+ Total Touchdowns than anything less. Give me legs.

Start Jaxson Dart for better, proven output.

