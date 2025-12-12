Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Luther Burden III vs Jayden Reed

How about we take it to the frozen tundra up frozen tundra up north? There is football to be discusssed, a lucrative football that is. Luther Burden III has broken into what may the short-term WR1 role in Chicago. Meanwhile, Jayden Reed returns to the Packers in hopes to regain his WR1 job. Both players carry some uncertainty, but leave it to me to work it out.

The Case for Luther Burden III

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: WR36

Happy Birthday to future top 5 WR, Luther Burden III 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Jijmbf9QhM — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) December 12, 2025

In Week 14, Burden had the most targets on the team (6-of-28). DJ Moore, the thought-to-be WR1, fielded just (3) Targets. With Rome Odunze out, these two are going to battle it out for the WR1 job. It is not a shoe-in for Moore like many had thought.

Ben Johnson has always loved the slot. We have proof in plain sight with Amon-Ra St. Brown. The two players will run somewhat of different route tree's, and so they can both eat. As far as Burden goes, we have minimal proof to the matter, but I am going to expect that he works at, or above a 20% Target Share.

Despite being a run-heavy team, the Bears do pass for (217) Yards per Game. This should be projecting Burden is the 40-50 Yards range, per Game.

The Bears will host the Browns in Week 15. They are 7th versus Wide Receivers. They are also worse versus the run, and that is where Chicago loves to operate. I would consider this a lower-upside matchup for Burden. However, his new volume still may be worth a start at Flex.

The Case for Jayden Reed

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: WR38

Reed has an extremely thin sample size given his injury. He has played 3 Games where he has (9) Targets, (7) Reception, and (1) Touchdown.

Christian Watson has earned the WR1 with honors over recent weeks. He has (5) Touchdown in (4) Games. I would find it very hard for Reed to infringe on his work.

Most of the time, the leading Wide Receiver with the Packers will trend around a 15-20% Target Share. This is where Reed should sit. However, since he is newly back, I would play the risk to its lower end and thus, project Reed down towards a 12-15% Target Share.

The Packers pass for (223) Yards per Game. This would imply Reed to sit around 30-35 Yards in his projection. They do face the Broncos this week, and they are 3rd versus Wide Receivers. I would bench Reed in this game, especially up in Denver.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Luther Burden III vs Jayden Reed

Truth be honest, both players do not have matchups of great upside. When that is the case, they are only playable with volume. Burden has the trusty volume that Reed does not.

Neither player should be viewed as a week-winner, but if anyone trends sort of high, it is Burden. His ceiling is a >30% Target Share with Ben Johnson.

Start Luther Burden III for better volume and lower-risk.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: