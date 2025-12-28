Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Brenton Strange vs Darren Waller

We are almost to the New Year and already it is time to look at the Sunday games for Week 17. Today, we will examine a Start 'Em, Sit 'Em of Brenton Strange vs Darren Waller. Let's work on some numbers and make a decision. Do not forget to check out all our updated projections and rankings from Matt Brandon and Shawn Childs.

The Case For Brenton Strange

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 17 Ranking: TE10

Wow! The Indianapolis Colts have fallen hard and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in a great spot. This alone moved up Brenton Strange in many projections. It was hard to ignore what George Kittle did last week along with the San Francisco 49ers offense. Kittle had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Strange has not been the most consistent Tight End but then again few are in this league. The good news is that the Colts are in freefall dropping five straight games since their bye week. Several injuries including ones to Daniel Jones effectively derailed their 2025 season. Indianapolis is desperate to at least delay the Jacksonville AFC South celebration.

This is where things get spicy and fast. Our Mr. Childs has Strange outside the Top 12 this week (16th). Again, Strange played against the Colts earlier this month and only had three catches for 27 yards. He has more value if Indianapolis' defense starts cracking early like last week.

The Case For Darren Waller

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 17 Ranking: TE15

Darren Waller has a pretty good matchup against a banged up Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. The Miami Dolphins' tight end has six touchdowns in eight games this 2025 campaign. Most of his seven catches for 66 yards and two scores came late in the Pittsburgh game two weeks ago. He was able to follow that up with modest numbers against Cincinnati (three catches, 40 yards).

We have seen it time and time again where position players bounce back after poorer efforts. Waller did not fall in projections like Strange did for Week 17. Strange dropped four spots. Waller is an absolute magnet in the red zone. However, can Quinn Ewers get them there enough? The Miami quarterback piled up 260 yards, got picked off twice, and passed for zero touchdowns.

Waller's groin injury should not keep him from playing either. Also, Ewers' second start figures to be better than the first with an improved command of the offense. Tampa Bay's defense has fallen through a hole much like the team. The Buccaneers have allowed 260+ passing yards in five of teheir last seven games.

Tampa, like Indianpolis, has seen the pressure get to them. The Buccaneers have dropped six of their past seven contests to fall one games behind Carolina in the NFC South race.

The Last Call

It is unfathomable that a decision like this could have a significant impact on fantasy championships and yet it could. Last week, Ashton Jeanty taught us a thing or two about yards after contact. Waller, in contrast, is an old veteran, looking for one more day in the sun.

We will side with Darren Waller here for his ability to thrive in the red zone and better chance to get into the end zone. The likelihood that this matchups gets decided on it is not surprising. Yes, these things often happen come Week 17. The unexpected becomes the norm. Good luck.

