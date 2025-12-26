Breaking Down the Dolphins Injury Updates, Latest on Quinn Ewers

We received a couple of updates on some key Miami Dolphins players dealing with injuries ahead of the team’s Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media on Friday and outlined the status of most of the players who appeared on the Christmas Day injury report. Overall, it’s mostly good news, but Friday’s practice will be a big one.

Injury Update for Aaron Brewer, Minkah Fitzpatrick

Center Aaron Brewer hasn’t practiced all week with a neck injury, but McDaniel said he would get on the field Friday. If things go well, the center should be in line to play against Tampa Bay.

Brewer has played in 58 straight games and has been one of the Dolphins’ best players this season. His athletic ability gives the Dolphins so many unique running game options, making him hard to replace.

If Brewer can’t go, there’s a chance the team activates Andrew Meyer and gives him the nod. Meyer was the backup center this summer before landing on injured reserve in the preseason. McDaniel said Meyer should be ready to go for Sunday, regardless of Brewer’s status.

As for Minkah Fitzpatrick, McDaniel mentioned earlier this week that it was unlikely the safety would suit up against Tampa Bay, and he confirmed that Friday. Fitzpatrick will miss his second straight game after getting injured in the team’s loss against Pittsburgh.

McDaniel said they’ll take it day by day as to whether Fitzpatrick can play in Week 18 against the New England Patriots.

Darren Waller, Tyrel Dodson Trending in Right Direction

Waller and Dodson were both upgraded from DNPs to limited participants on the last injury report, so they’re heading the right direction to play Sunday.

McDaniel said Waller should be ready to go, as his groin injury shouldn’t hold him out. Waller has been excellent when on the field, but he’s battled injuries throughout the season.

As for Dodson, the starting linebacker falls into the same category as Brewer, according to McDaniel. He’ll practice Friday, and the next 48 hours will be key to determining whether his chest injury is enough to keep him out.

Dodson missed one game earlier this season with a concussion, but has otherwise been a consistent presence on Miami’s defense this year.

Other Quick Injury Updates

The team still hasn’t decided on whether to start Jason Sanders or Riley Patterson at kicker this week. Sanders will continue to go through practice Friday to see if he’s healthy enough to kick for an entire game.

Depth cornerback Isaiah Johnson suffered a torn ACL during the team’s last practice. He was recently promoted to the team’s 53-man roster after spending most of the season on the practice squad.

McDaniel called Johnson’s injury a “gut punch to the team.”

Wide receiver and return man Dee Eskridge isn’t expected to play Sunday with a toe injury. He suffered the injury in the loss last week to the Cincinnati Bengals. Additionally, defensive tackle Benito Jones didn’t practice Friday; he's been on the injury report this week because of a back injury.

One small update on the Buccaneers: offensive tackle Tristan Wifs was not spotted at the team’s open portion of practice because of a toe injury. He’s been on and off the injury report a lot this season, but it would be a huge loss if he’s out.

Quinn Ewers Update

Ewers isn’t hurt, but he’s making his second start of his career this week, which has led to a lot of questions about whether he’s improving or approaching things differently.

“The ownership and command have definitely had an uptick,” McDaniel said. “He’s more vocal. His first week, I don’t think he repeated a walkthrough play, where it hasn’t been comfortable for him or the offense or not up to standard, he’ll say ‘back on the ball.’”

Ewers becoming more comfortable in the offense and understanding what proper execution looks like should hopefully allow the Dolphins to open things up a bit in his second start.

The Texas product performed fine enough against the Bengals, but Miami leaned on play-action to an absurd degree. We’ll see if his uptick in “ownership” and “command” allows McDaniel to trust him with more drop-back concepts.

