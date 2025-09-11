Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Bo Nix Vs. Dak Prescott
Welcome to your Week 2 quarterback start ‘em and sit’ em decision.
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy managers should be starting Dak Prescott against the New York Giants or starting Bo Nix against the Indianapolis Colts. While both of them are coming off lackluster fantasy outputs, there’s more than meets the eye to those surface-level numbers.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 2 quarterback projections that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Nix vs. Prescott this week.
QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
After an injury-plagued 2024 season, Prescott looked really good in Week 1 against a tough Eagles defense. His statistical output didn’t look great (thanks to a few CeeDee Lamb drops), but Prescott looks to be on the upswing to start the season.
Prescott will get to face a Giants defense at home this week that gave up over 400 total yards to the Commanders last week, so Dak has a fantastic matchup ahead of him. While he may again need to contend with some goal line carries from Javonte Williams that depressed his stat line last week, Prescott’s Week 1 performance should translate to a much bigger Week 2 performance against a much lesser opponent.
If Prescott can have better luck with his Cowboys receivers actually catching the balls they’re supposed to (he had the most dropped pass yards of any quarterback in Week 1), there’s a ton of upside for Prescott this week.
QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
While Bo Nix had a surprisingly good rookie season, Week 1 wasn’t so kind to the Broncos 2024 first-round draft pick.
Nix struggled mightily against the Titans and only put up 176 passing yards on forty attempts. And to make things worse, he threw two interceptions. The Titans aren’t exactly a world-beater defense, so there’s some room to be nervous about Nix’s prospects moving forward.
He’ll face a Colts defense this week who completely shut down Tua Tagovailoa last week and limited the Dolphins quarterback to just 114 yard passing on the day. While that may be more of a statement about the Dolphins offense than the Colts defense, it’s very possible that the Colts have taken a step forward on the defensive side of the ball this season.
The Verdict
I don’t want to forget the 2024 season that Bo Nix had because of one bad week, but it’s also hard to ignore all the factors pointing in Dak Prescott’s direction this week. He’s at home (Nix is on the road), he played better in Week 1, he’s facing a worse defense, and he has better weapons.
We still have Nix as a top-15 quarterback in our quarterback rankings this week, but there’s just no way I can pick him over Prescott in Week 2. With all the factors we just went over, this is actually a surprisingly easy decision for me this week.
I’m locking in Dak Prescott over Bo Nix for Week 2.