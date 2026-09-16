Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Khalil Shakir vs. Brian Thomas Jr. 

A ton of WRs had rough Week 1 fantasy football outings, including Buffalo Bills WR2 Khalil Shakir and Jacksonville Jaguars WR1 Brian Thomas Jr. Here is a breakdown of who is more likely to bounce back and be a better fantasy football start option in Week 2 between Shakir and Thomas Jr.

Khalil Shakir

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was deemed in the offseason that Shakir, who has been the listed WR1 on the depth chart for Buffalo in 2024 and in 2025, would have a new role in 2026. With the addition of WR DJ Moore, he is now the team’s WR1. Will that make Shakir less valuable in fantasy this season than he was in a bigger role on paper in the past? That remains to be seen, but his Week 1 performance was not extremely encouraging.

Shakir, against the Houston Texans in Buffalo's season opener, logged four receptions for 50 yards on six targets. The Texans were one of the better passing defenses in 2025, allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards per game. Thursday night against the Detroit Lions, Shakir will have a better chance of having a good fantasy outing in Week 2.

The Lions took on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 and allowed the most passing yards of any team in the NFL, 410. WR1 for New Orleans, Chris Olave, had 10 receptions for 182 yards, and their WR2, Devaughn Vele, logged seven receptions for 69 yards and a TD.

In 2025, Detroit allowed the third most fantasy points to opposing WRs in PPR formats. Shakir also played against the Lions in 2024 and had a solid outing, recording six receptions for 39 yards and a TD.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just like in 2025, Thomas Jr. had a bad fantasy performance in Week 1. Last season against the Carolina Panthers, he had one reception for 11 yards, and this season in the Jaguars' debut against the Cleveland Browns, he had three receptions for 40 yards.

Also, just as he did towards the back half of the 2025 season, Jacksonville WR2 Parker Washington continued to look like the Jaguars' top target in their pass game. He had five receptions for 83 yards and a TD. Going into a Week 2 bout against the Denver Broncos, it will be a tough team for Thomas Jr. to prove he is the Jaguars' WR1, let alone have any sort of meaningful fantasy production.

The Broncos in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs allowed 184 passing yards and two passing TDs. WR1 for the Chiefs, Rashee Rice, had two receptions for 19 yards and a TD. He had the most receiving yards out of any Kansas City WR. Notably, in 2025, the Broncos were one of the best pass defenses, allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards per game, and they allowed the eighth-fewest PPR fantasy points to WRs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who to sit in fantasy football in Week 2 between Shakir and Thomas Jr., Shakir should start, and Thomas Jr. should sit.

Shakir has the better matchup. Also, taking in fact that his opponent for Week 2 allowed the WR2 they faced in Week 1 to have a good fantasy game is encouraging for Shakir's fantasy outlook.

Thomas Jr. should be a player fantasy managers put on their bench, outside of just this debate. One player fantasy managers can pivot to for a WR stream play in Week 2 is Philadelphia Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks. In ESPN leagues, he is currently 20.2% rostered.

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