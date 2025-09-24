Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Trey Benson Vs. Breece Hall
In this Week 4 article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy managers should be starting Trey Benson against the Seattle Seahawks or Breece Hall against the Miami Dolphins. Benson has just been elevated to the RB1 role after James Conner’s season-ending injury, while Breece Hall is still looking to get on-track after two lackluster weeks.
Matt Brandon has his Week 4 running back rankings up, but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Benson vs. Hall this week.
RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
After being the big waiver wire pickup of the week, Trey Benson will now step into the RB1 role for the Cardinals. Benson has been averaging 6.0 yards per carry through three weeks and has totaled 125 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards on the season.
There’s a bit of an unknown factor here as we don’t know exactly how Benson will fare in the featured role, but there’s a lot of promise for the second-year player out of Oregon.
The Seahawks haven’t been a great run defense through the first three weeks and have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. They’ve been especially susceptible to the pass when it comes to opposing running backs and are allowing 78 receiving yards per game to opposing backs (which is the worst in the league).
If Benson can get rolling on the ground, he should be able to supplement that with his pass-catching ability as he’s caught seven balls over the Cardinals last two games.
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
Through three games, Breece Hall has rushed for 157 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and has caught eight balls for 78 receiving yards. While it hasn’t been a great start to the season for Hall, he’s still RB25 on the year so it hasn’t been a complete disaster so far.
However, Hall has seen his carries drop each week and only had nine rushing opportunities against the Buccaneers in Week 3. Despite not finding the end zone yet this season, Hall has been able to somewhat salvage his fantasy value with his receiving prowess, and saw six targets during the loss to Tampa Bay.
The Dolphins have been the five-worst team in the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and that metric gets even worse in terms of receiving yards as they’ve allowed almost 55 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs.
The Verdict
This is a bit of a mystery box scenario. Benson is a big unknown so there’s a bit of variance we’d be signing up for if we decide to start him. Hall still has some upside, but is more of a known in that we’ve already seen his middling fantasy value so far. While Benson brings some risk to him, I’m going to sign myself up for the mystery box this week. I’m going with Trey Benson over Breece Hall for Week 4.