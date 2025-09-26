Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit: DJ Moore Offers Higher Upside than Tee Higgins
Start/Sit decisions tend to be of the most important aspects of your fantasy football season. If you make one bad decision, you may just have lost yourself a weekly matchup. I have messed this up many times in the past, and I am sure you have as well. Nobody is perfect, but we can come prepared. Do your research, and you shall thrive. It is the equivalent of "leaving it all out on the field". Today, we will measure up two flex options that are Tee Higgins and DJ Moore.
Tee Higgins
The Bengals have been struggling notably since Joe Burrow went down injured. In two starts, Jake Browning is averaging 190.5 Yards per Game and he has thrown 3 Touchdowns to 5 Interceptions. Now, Browning has played well in the past, so perhaps we are judging him too soon, but he is no Burrow and we must take note of that.
Per the FPI, the Bengals have the 2nd worst rated offense in the NFL. That means that it is going to be difficult to feed two fantasy viable receivers. If they feed one, of course it will be Ja'Marr Chase but even then, they have struggled to do so.
In 2025, Tee Higgins has a 15% target share and in the red zone, he has 1-of-5 total team targets (20%). His totals in three game now amount to just 5 Catches for 104 Yards and 1 Touchdown.
In Week 4, nothing comes easier for the Bengals. They travel to Mile High, a very difficult road game, and they must face a premier defense that is the Denver Broncos. The good news for Higgins is that Surtain will likely shadow Chase, but I am still weary of the upside on Higgins. The Bengals are implied to score just 18 Points, thus meaning they will be hopeful to score two touchdowns. Could Higgins score? Sure. Is it likely? No.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 4 Ranking: WR32
DJ Moore
Much differently than the Bengals, the Chicago Bears have been buzzing on offense. The team is averaging over 25 Points per Game through three of them, and Ben Johnson appears to be pulling out his best tricks as seen last week against the Cowboys. As for Week 4, the Bears now approach another favorable matchup against a poor Raiders defense.
Moore definitely has taken a backseat in this offense, but he is still due for a breakout game on any given Sunday. Rome Odunze is the leader on this offense and the sure-fire WR1. However, Moore does linger with his 17% target share. He may be older, but he has still got it.
In three games, Moore has 12 Receptions, 135 Yards and 1 Touchdown. In the red zone, Moore has just an 11% target share, but in that one target, it did produce a touchdown. One can only imagine that a player like Moore will gain further attention going forward, and this is just a small sample size.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 4 Ranking: WR33
Start/Sit: Tee Higgins or DJ Moore?
My analysis is not just for a safe play, but for an upside play. I believe that in both of these scenarios, you start DJ Moore. He has produced better this season, is in a better matchup, and is in a better offense. The blow to Burrow really downgraded this season for Higgins, but perhaps better days may come. As for now, I will avoid that risk and roll with Moore as a very solid flex option.