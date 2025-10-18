Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Kendrick Bourne vs Jordan Addison
Week 7 is going to see some very great matchups. We have got the Colts at the Chargers, the Patriots in a revenge game for Mike Vrabel, and a weather debacle in Cleveland. We have also got a shootout possibly in store between the 49ers and Falcons on Sunday Night and a battle of brilliant offensive minds with the Vikings hosting the Eagles. These are the two games we take focus on today as we weigh the start 'em, sit 'em outlooks on Kendrick Bourne and Jordan Addison.
The Case for Kendrick Bourne
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: WR34
News hit rough for Bourne owners today as Jauan Jennings was announced active for the game. Ricky Pearsall does remain out so Bourne retains starting status, but he could see a target share hit with Kittle also back in the mix.
In Bourne's last two games, he has a whopping 20 Targets, 15 Receptions, and 284 Yards. This is as good as anyone in the NFL. He may have attained an elevated role in the face of injuries, but skill rises and he has plenty of it. We can fully expect Bourne to retain a target share likely above 17% at the least.
As much as we love Bourne, he does face a tough matchup in Week 7. On Sunday Night Football, the 49ers face a Falcons secondary that rates 5th best against opposing wide receivers. Kyle Shanahan is a guy that we can trust to make it work, but it does not stop the fact that the matchup is a tougher one against AJ Terrell and Mike Hughes.
We can consider Bourne to have moderate safety and moderate upside, being a safe Flex play if need be.
The Case for Jordan Addison
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: WR26
The Vikings take on the Eagles, but it is not as crazy as you might think. The Eagles have struggled quite a bit this year on both sides of the ball.
Cooper DeJean has been the dominant cornerback, but he is set to see much of Jalen Nailor this week. Quinyon Mitchell will be active and projected to shadow Justin Jefferson. That means that Addison will be seeing Adoree' Jackson.
Jackson has played quite well this year, allowing a 63% completion percentage to his coverage and zero touchdowns. The Eagles are a high man coverage team, so it will get physical at the line of scrimmage.
We prefer Jefferson today despite his matchup. He is better than Mitchell. Addison could be classified as higher risk, but with moderate upside.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Kendrick Bourne vs Jordan Addison
The Vikings are working with Carson Wentz in a revenge game against the Eagles. That being said, I do not think any Vikings have an overly favorable matchup, including Wentz. I just do not love Addison today a ton. We are relying on a big shot down the field because he will surely lack the volume.
I tend to like Bourne much more. Given his last two weeks, he has shown that he is a very very good wideout. The scheme fit and chemistry is working with Mac Jones — no surprise given their New England roots. Jones will start this week and so we love Bourne again. Sometimes the QB-WR duo is just meant to be.
Start Bourne over Addison for more safety in Week 7.