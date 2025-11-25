Hunter Henry and 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 13 Fantasy Football
Another day, another dollar. That is what I hope to accomplish in this article. Last week, we ran through our four "must-start" tight ends. We found pretty god success with 3-of-4 starts in Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, and Juwan Johnson. We will aim to find great success this week as these four players will be our Week 13 Must-Start Tight Ends. They offer great upside in target share, red zone chances, and matchups.
Mark Andrews (vs Bengals)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: TE6
The Ravens have really lacked to get Andrews performing to his upside. We can blame the injuries of Lamar Jackson, for the most part. However, Andrews has great upside given a multitude of metrics.
Andrews has a 26% Red Zone Target Share, resulting in (4) Touchdowns. The Bengals oppose him as the far-worst unit versus Tight Ends. They are an auto-start against when in front of a Tight End.
Andrews is also the clear second pass-catcher in the Ravens with a 18% Target Share. He is the TE12 overall and has Top-5 upside in a matchup like this one.
Juwan Johnson (@ Dolphins)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: TE10
The addition of Tyler Shough and trade-away of Rashid Shaheed has elevated Johnson into a very lucrative role. He has an 18% Target Share and that should be well over 20% going forward.
Johnson, for that matter, is averaging 6.0 Targets Per Game and he is catching 73% of those balls. If they can get in the Red Zone often enough, Johnson will also have 20-25 % of Targets.
The Dolphins will oppose Johnson this week. They are 30th versus Tight Ends. Their strength lies with their defense versus Wide Receivers. Johnson is the TE8 on the season and may finish Top-5 given his new, upgraded volume.
Theo Johnson (@ Patriots)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: TE14
It appears that Johnson has success regardless of who his Quarterback is. The Giants are hopeful that Jaxson Dart returns on Monday Night, but we will settle with Jameis Winston if that is the case.
Johnson is among the best Red Zone Tight Ends in the NFL with a 23% Target Share and (4) Touchdowns. Johnson is also above-average in Yards for Reception (10.9 Yards).
The Patriots stand 22nd versus Tight Ends. Between volume, defensive ranking, and likely game script, Johnson has tremendous upside this week.
Hunter Henry (vs Giants)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: TE7
Henry is coming off of his best game of the year where he exposed that bad Bengals defense for 7-115-1 TD. Henry is the TE5 in Fantasy Football, yet he is still owned under 80% and started in about half of leagues.
Henry has an 18% Target Share, 2nd on the team. He also had (5) Touchdowns and is among the most explosive Tight Ends in the NFL with (13.1) Yards per Reception. In the Red Zone, his metrics are identical to Theo Johnson — 13 Targets on a 23% Target Share.
The Giants are solid against Tight Ends, standing 10th. The volume and explosiveness of Henry makes him transcend the matchup. Given his Yards per Reception, two receptions for Henry equals three receptions by someone like Andrews.