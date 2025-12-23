Lamar Jackson and Other Fantasy Football Quarterbacks to Sit in Week 17
Picking the right quarterback every week sets the edge that swings a matchup. Week 17 of the NFL season brings trap plays and tough matchups for QBs as teams grapple with the pressure to maximize scoring in the fantasy football playoffs.
Below are several signal callers to sit, each with analysis, to help fantasy managers make the correct start-sit decisions and win their playoff matchups.
Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) @ Browns
Rodgers has been hot as of late, throwing for 260 yards in two of his last three games while leading the Steelers to three straight wins. However, he faces a tough matchup in Week 17 against the Browns without his top receiver. The Browns allow the fourth-fewest FPPG to opposing quarterbacks and the second-fewest passing yards this season overall (2784). DK Metcalf is also suspended for Pittsburgh’s final two games of the regular season. Rodgers will be throwing to wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Adam Thielenand Ben Skowronek.
C.J. Stroud (Texans) @ Chargers
Stroud was a start for me in Week 16 against the Raiders. However, he threw for just 187 passing yards and one touchdown, scoring 11.48 fantasy points. Week 17 presents a much bigger challenge on the road against the Chargers. Los Angeles allows the third-fewest FPPG to quarterbacks. It also ranks second-fewest in passing touchdowns (14) and fourth-fewest in passing yards (2,921). The Chargers even allow more interceptions (17) than touchdowns through the air, a mark that ranks third-most in the NFL.
Justin Herbert (Chargers) @ Texans
Herbert was another player I highlighted in my Week 16 QB starts, and he delivered a season-high 30.2 fantasy points. He completed 23-of-29 passes for 300 yards and rushed eight times for 42 yards while accounting for three total touchdowns. That production came against the league’s worst defense against QBs. In Week 17, Herbert and the Chargers face the league’s best defense against QBs. The Texans surrender just 12.01 fantasy points to signal callers per game and are one of two teams yet to give up a QB rushing touchdown.
Lamar Jackson (Ravens) @ Packers
The most notable name on this list is Jackson. He’s been virtually unstartable in fantasy football outside of two, maybe three weeks since returning to the lineup in Week 9. He was seemingly off to a good start in Week 16 against the Patriots before being injured and never returning. Even if he’s “fully healthy” in Week 17, I wouldn’t trust Jackson with fantasy football championships on the line. Not to mention the Packers aren’t a cake walk of an opponent, and this game will be played in frigid temperatures.
