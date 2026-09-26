Malik Washington Could Be a Difference-Maker Among College Fantasy Football Week 4 Starts

Week 4 of the college football season brings us high-profile games like Texas vs. Tennessee, Ole Miss vs. Florida, Oklahoma vs. Georgia, and Oregon vs. USC. These matchups likely force fantasy managers into tough start/sit calls for players hovering on the borderline. These player profiles target high-floor, high-ceiling options for prime fantasy production in Week 4.

QB: Malik Washington, Maryland Terrapins

The Breakout Could Come This Week

Sep 12, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington continues to display advanced pocket composure as a sophomore, coming off back-to-back 280+ passing yard performances with a 5:1 TD-to-INT ratio across his last two games. Beyond his arm, Washington offers a steady rushing baseline, averaging around 7 carries per contest and scoring twice on the ground over the past three weeks. UCLA's secondary has struggled against up-tempo spread concepts, allowing 8.2 yards per pass attempt and giving up significant production to mobile quarterbacks.

QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels

Dual Threat Floor Meets Unmatched Efficiency

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a dominant 363-passing-yard, 3-touchdown performance against a ranked LSU team, Chambliss thrives in high-scoring SEC shootouts. With Ole Miss regularly pushing tempo, Chambliss' combination of high completion percentage and red-zone rushing usage gives him one of the highest floor-ceiling combinations in college fantasy football.

RB: C.J. Baxter, Kentucky Wildcats

A Fantasy Sleeper With Real Opportunity

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing a rotational role in the opener, Baxter expanded his presence significantly in Week 3, handling 21 total touches as he claims a major share of the Kentuckt backfield. Baxter showcased his burst against SEC competition last week when the Wildcats pulled off an upset in College Station, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and an impressive 3.9 yards coming after contact. Serving as a dual-threat outlet, he added a 28-yard reception last week, establishing a dependable PPR baseline. South Alabama enters Week 4 giving up over 165 rushing yards per game to FBS opponents and struggling against physical downhill runners.

RB: Jeremy Payne, TCU Horned Frogs

Don't Let the Name Value Fool You

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception in overtime for the winning score against the Southern California Trojans during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payne has all control as TCU's RB1. Across TCU's games against North Carolina and Arkansas State, he logged 25 and 24 carries. In college fantasy football, securing 20+ carries is rare outside of elite featured backs. With 58 total carries and 8 receptions through three games, Payne commands a guaranteed touch baseline between 18-22 plays per week, locking in a very high fantasy floor. He averages 5.3 yards per carry on the season and ripped off a 48-yard explosive run in Week 1 against UNC. Payne relies on elite short-area quickness and vision to forced missed tackles, converting tight interior creases into second-level breakdowns.

WR: Dezmen Roebuck, Washington Huskies

The Matchup Is Too Good to Ignore

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (81) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore wideout has taken on a prominent role in the Washington offense, earning an immediate target share of 24% with 22 total targets over his last three games. Operating efficiently in space, Roebuck has produced a healthy 2.65 Yards Per Route Run (YPRR), demonstrating high utility whenever he is on the field. Facing a Minnesota secondary that runs heavy zone/off-man coverage, Roebuck's ability to find soft spots in the zone gives him a high PPR floor with room for run-after-catch upside.

WR: Tanook Hines, USC Trojans

Big-Play Upside You Can't Bench

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hines has stepped into a primary perimeter role in Lincoln Riley's explosive air-attack. In what projects to be a fast-paced shootout against Oregon, USC will need to lean heavily on the pass, locking Hines into strong target volume. Facing a defense that drops safety shells to prevent deep perimeter boundary shots, Hine's route-running creates immediate separation.

WR: Chris Durr Jr., Maryland Terrapins

Volume Makes This Start Easy

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durr Jr. has surged into a dominant target-monster role in Maryland's high-tempo passing attack, commanding 22 receptions across his last two games. Coming off consecutive explosive outings, Durr Jr. offers one of the highest weekly reception baselines among Big Ten receivers. Operating heavily from the slot and intermediate zones, Durr Jr. generates high utility out of space, serving as the go-to conversion option on 3rd-and-long looks.

TE: Jamari Johnson, Oregon

A True Matchup Nightmare

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson has logged a route participation rate of 74% on Oregon's dropbacks, flexed out wide or in the slot as a true mismatch nightmare. Standing 6'5" and 255 pounds, Johnson commands an immediate 20%+ target share in Oregon's passing attack, serving as the primary safety valve across the seam. Facing an USC secondary that struggles with vertical tight ends and dynamic threats down the seam, Johnson is poised to exploit zone gaps created by Oregon's perimeter speed.