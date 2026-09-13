Malik Washington Powers Maryland Football to Commanding 38–14 Win Over UConn

Maryland didn’t just handle business against UConn. The Terps sent a definitive message to the rest of the schedule. In a performance defined by high-octane energy and sheer dominance, Maryland dismantled the Huskies 38-14 at Rentschler Field. At the heart of the rout was a scintillating effort from quarterback Malik Washington, whose playmaking ability left the Maryland faithful in awe and ensured the game was never in doubt.

Washington was the undisputed catalyst in Maryland’s 38-point surge, delivering a performance that lived up to his marquee billing. As the offensive engine for the Terrapins, Washington’s impact was felt on nearly every scoring drive, providing the explosive playmaking necessary to break the game open and keep the UConn secondary in a state of constant retreat.

Washington’s impact was evident throughout the game, serving as the spark that consistently tilted the field in Maryland’s favor. His ability to dazzle in open space generated the momentum that pushed the Terps to a comfortable multi‑score lead, and he operated as the unquestioned engine of the offense, keeping the unit aggressive, efficient, and unpredictable. By dictating the tempo with his blend of athleticism and field vision, he forced UConn’s defense into overcommitments that opened lanes for a balanced, relentless scoring effort, turning Maryland’s attack into a problem the Huskies couldn’t solve.

The Maryland quarterback delivered one of the most efficient performances of his career, turning in a stat line that underscored complete command of Maryland’s passing attack. He finished 34‑of‑41 for an elite 82.9 percent completion rate, piling up 347 yards while protecting the football with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. His rhythm and accuracy kept UConn off balance, consistently generating chunk gains at 10.0 yards per completion. The signature moment came on a 60‑yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, a play that showcased both his arm talent and Maryland’s ability to stretch the field with confidence.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) reacts after a touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Rentschler Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington’s performance wasn’t just productive. It was historically significant for Maryland’s program. He set a school record with 18 consecutive completions, a streak that stretched from late in the first half into the fourth quarter and showcased complete command of the offense. His 82.9 percent completion rate marked a new personal best and ranked as the fourth-highest single‑game mark in program history, underscoring just how efficient he was from start to finish. Washington opened the game in rhythm, throwing for 113 yards on 10 completions in the first quarter, establishing the tempo Maryland carried throughout the night. With this outing, he elevated his career totals to 3,496 passing yards and 326 completions, moving to 15th all‑time in program passing yards and 12th in career completions, further cementing his rise within Maryland’s record books.

Washington’s top targets turned in explosive production, with three receivers consistently flipping field position and punishing UConn’s coverage. Gladding emerged as the primary playmaker, hauling in 8 catches for 130 yards, including a 60‑yard touchdown that showcased his vertical speed and Washington’s deep‑ball precision. Chris Durr Jr. provided a steady, high‑volume complement with 10 receptions for 103 yards and a score, thriving on intermediate routes that kept drives alive and the Huskies’ defense stretched. Kaleb Webb added 5 catches for 60 yards, highlighted by a 30‑yard gain that further demonstrated Maryland’s ability to spread the field and generate chunk plays. Together, the trio formed a balanced, dynamic receiving corps that maximized Washington’s record‑setting efficiency.

Maryland’s passing attack thrived in part because Washington had a steady, complementary rushing effort behind him that kept UConn’s defense honest and the offense on schedule. Iverson Howard led the ground game with 57 yards on 14 carries, punching in two touchdowns and ripping off a 15‑yard run that helped Maryland sustain momentum. Harry Dalton III matched Howard’s yardage with 57 yards on 17 attempts, providing the kind of consistent, between‑the‑tackles production that softened the Huskies’ front.

In total, Maryland’s 142 rushing yards created the balance needed for Washington to operate at peak efficiency, forcing UConn to defend every inch of the field and enabling the Terps to dictate the flow of the game.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) on the field against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This 38-14 victory is a defining moment for Maryland Athletics as the 2026 season intensifies. The win was not merely about the final score but the manner in which it was achieved, through the "dazzling" individual brilliance of Washington and a cohesive team effort that left no doubt regarding the superior program on the field.

Looking forward, the Terrapins carry immense momentum into their next game against Virginia Tech. With a playmaker like Washington leading the charge and a defense capable of holding opponents to two scores or fewer, Maryland has established itself as a formidable force capable of dictating the terms of any matchup. The victory over Connecticut serves as a blueprint for the execution and intensity required to compete at the highest level.

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