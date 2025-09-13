NFL Week 2 Key Matchups to Watch: Stock Up on Drake Maye, Down for Justin Jefferson
Football is like a complex machine. Parts work together to reach ultimate success. The linemen are the engine, the quarterback is the driver, the running back is the gas pedal, the receivers are the gas itself, linebackers are the wheels, and the secondary is the body of the car. Something like that, you get the idea. What I am getting at is, football is game of internal matchups, and these matchups ultimately decide the game. This is why the Browns can beat the Ravens, then the Ravens can beat the Chiefs. It is all about matchups, and how teams matchup. These are some key matchups to watch in Week 2.
Lamar Jackson/Derrick Henry vs Browns Front Seven
Stock Takeaways: Moderate on Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry
Myles Garrett, Mason Graham and Isaiah McGuire complete one of the elite defensive lines in football. Devon Bush finally broke out into a high-tier linebacker in 2024. Carson Schwesinger broke out in Week 1 as their 2025 2nd round pick. The Browns are a well-coached defense, and their key to victory in to subdue the Ravens rushing attack. This is their key to an upset victory. Regardless, I still like the Ravens to thrive in this game.
Joe Burrow vs Anthony Campanile's Jaguars Defense
Stock Takeaways: Slight reduction on Bengals offense
Anthony Campanile has quickly broken out as a great coach in the NFL. He began at Rutgers as an offensive positional coach, then shifting to Boston College on the defensive side, and now has been a linebackers coach over the past five years. He has seen all sides of the ball, and he now leads a promising Jaguars defense. Josh Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead lead a stellar front seven. Foyesade Oluokun was the top ranked linebackers in Week 1. I think that this is a great defense, and Joe Burrow must work his magic to avoid a Week 2 loss.
Giants vs Cowboys: Line of Scrimmage Battles
Stock Takeaways: Up on Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens
Both teams have very poor offensive lines. The Giants have an elite defensive line. Their key to a bounceback victory will be to get to Dak Prescott fast and effectively. On the other hand, the Cowboys will look to do the same to Russell Wilson. He needs to bounce back before the Giants quickly move on to Jaxson Dart behind center. This may become a very low scoring game if both quarterback get flustered. If not, it can shift to a scoring affair. This is a high variance game.
Drake Maye vs Dolphins Defense
Stock Takeaways: Very High on Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, Rest of Patriots
The Dolphins defense looked awful in Week 1. So bad that they had a players-only meeting. This is a early get-right spot of the Patriots. Drake Maye can have a breakout game tomorrow afternoon.
Mac Jones vs Saints Defense
Stock Takeaways: Slightly Up on Ricky Pearsall, Very High on Christian McCaffrey
Mac Jones has started 7 games for the Jaguars in 2024. In that time, he recorded 8 Touchdowns and 8 Interceptions. How will he do with the 49ers? It is a question to be answered. Luckily, the Saints are among the softest spots that he could have found himself debuting against.
Justin Fields vs Bills Defense
Stock Takeaways: Moderate on Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson
He looked as good as you could have expected in Week 1. This begs the question, will he come down to earth? The Steelers defense is supposed to be Top-Five in the NFL, and the Jets picked them apart for 32 Points. The Bills defense is also good, but not quite the Steelers. Ed Oliver will also be out for this game. If Justin Fields thrives again, he may earn a spot already as a Top-Five fantasy quarterback.
Bills Offense vs Jets Defense
Stock Takeaways: Very High on Josh Allen, James Cook
The Jets defense got picked apart by the Steelers, especially late in the game. The Bills picked apart the Ravens defense in the same script. The Bills should be able to pick apart the Jets tomorrow afternoon. They have good pieces, but are not complete enough. The FPI ranks the Jets defense as 2nd worst in the NFL.
Cam Ward vs Rams Defensive Front
Stock Takeaways: Low on Cam Ward, Moderate on Calvin Ridley (Gamescript)
Despite no interceptions, Cam Ward did not exactly thrive in his NFL debut. His Week 2 spot is not very easy with Jared Verse, Poona Ford, and Byron Young breathing down his throat.
Marvin Harrison Jr vs Jaycee Horn
Stock Takeaways: Slightly Down on Marvin Harrison Jr
This is a premier WR/CB matchup of the week. I am firm that Marvin Harrison Jr is among the best receivers in the NFL, and not a bust at all. Jaycee Horn allowed about 30 yards per game in 2024 which saw him cover Mike Evans and Drake London twice, among other premier receivers.
Tetiaroa McMillan vs Will Johnson
Stock Takeaways: Low on Tetiaroa McMillan
To be clear, Will Johnson is not projected to shadow McMillan, but they will see eachother a lot on Sunday. Will Johnson had a breakout Week 1 game, and may be the best cornerback that Tetiaroa McMillan has faced... ever.
Pat Mahomes vs Eagles Defense
Stock Takeaways: Moderate on Pat Mahomes, Low on Hollywood Brown
This is matchup of full on offense vs full defense. Will Mahomes get his revenge on the Super Bowl Champions? I am sure he may find a way. He always does.
Justin Jefferson vs AJ Terrell
Stock Takeaways: Down on Justin Jefferson
This is the number one WR/CB matchup of the week. AJ Terrell is arguably the best shadow corner in football. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best 1v1 receiver in football. How will they fair?