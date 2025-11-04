Cardinals CB Exits Monday Night Football With Head Injury
Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton is currently being evaluated for a concussion in the first half of Week 9's Monday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys.
*UPDATE* Melton has been ruled out
Melton, one of the team's starting corners, has been key for the Cardinals this season as Arizona entered 2025 down Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting.
Entering this week, Garrett Williams and Will Johnson were both questionable - though the two ended up being active for the Cardinals.
This article will be updated when more info becomes available.
Melton has started all six games he's played for the Cardinals entering tonight. Thus far he has four passes defensed with 22 tackles in 2025.
Entering tonight, Arizona's defense knew there was a tall task at hand with stopping the likes of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson and the rest of Dallas' attack.
"This is a very explosive offense. They have a bunch of playmakers, and I would add on a couple other guys too that you didn't talk about. The running back (Cowboys RB Javonte Williams) is really good," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said.
"Their third wide receiver (WR KaVontae Turpin) is really good too. (Cowboys QB) Dak's (Prescott) a premium player. Whatever structures you're ink, however you're playing, you have to play well.
"You also know that you have to really do a really good job of knowing where the strength and the stress of the call is because how you play, they're going to get their touches and make their catches and yards, but you have to pick and choose your spots and make sure that when we're calling a call that it takes away something that doesn't beat you.
"Obviously, I have a high opinion of Dak. He's been a good player for a long time, and he’s got some ‘war daddies’ out there with him, which is why they put up what they put up. It's a big-time offense, big-time challenge.”
Melton was already tested tonight on a deep ball against Lamb before leaving, which fell incomplete.
Melton is heralded for his speed at the cornerback position, which helped make him a second-round pick by the Cardinals two seasons ago.
Arizona currently leads the Cowboys 17-7 towards the end of the first half. The Cardinals will get the ball back to begin the third quarter.
If Melton can't return. expect a guy in the likes of either Kei'Trel Clark or Denzel Burke to help fill the void.