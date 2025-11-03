Commanders’ Injury Woes Continue With Marshon Lattimore, Luke McCaffrey Updates
The Commanders cannot catch a break from injury woes. Two more devastating injury updates came out on Monday morning, starting with the fear that Washington linebacker Marshon Lattimore tore his ACL during the team’s 38-14 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday night, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Additionally, receiver and returner Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone in the contest and is expected to land on IR and miss the rest of the season, Rapoport reported.
Lattimore will undergo an MRI likely on Monday to confirm the severity of his injury. Washington will then announce his official status moving forward. If Lattimore did tear his ACL, then he will likely miss the remainder of the 2025 season. The cornerback left Sunday night’s game early after suffering the injury. He walked off the field at Northwest Stadium with a towel over his head and a brace on his knee.
McCaffrey suffered his injury on the first play of the night as he was returning a kick from the Seahawks to open up the game. He never returned to the game. McCaffrey has the third most receiving yards on Washington’s roster this year with 203 yards and three touchdowns on 11 catches.
The Commanders were bit by the injury bug on Sunday night, with Lattimore’s believed injury to be the latest of a few tough diagnoses for Washington. The big headline was that quarterback Jayden Daniels left the game early with a cast on his arm with a left elbow injury. On Monday, it was revealed that Daniels dislocated his left elbow and X-rays were negative, via The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala. More information will come out after he undergoes an MRI.
Three other defensive players left Sunday night’s loss early with injuries—cornerback Trey Amos with a hip injury, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman for concussion evaluation and safety Quan Martin with a hamstring injury.