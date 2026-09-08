Mark Andrews & 2 More Tight Ends Fantasy Football Managers Should Sit in Week 1

Week 1 of NFL and fantasy football is finally here! You’ve drafted your team and if you’re already scratching your head about which tight end to start and who to sit, assuming you didn’t draft one of the handful of studs, (or projected studs) you’ve come to the right place. Obviously, there hasn’t been any regular season games yet, so all we have to go on is the matchups, projected target shares, and/or health/snapcount concerns, as opposed to recent performance. Let’s get right into it..

Mark Andrews

Although Isaiah Likely has left the Ravens, Andrews has been in a steady decline since his 107 catch 1,361 yard season in 2021. In fact he hasn’t had over 55 catches in a season since 2022. He’s still a decent option as a backup, but his success is more heavily dependent on finding the end zone than ever. Along with the decline in production is the steep decline in his YAC showing his ability to extend catches with his leg is no longer there.

Prior to 2025 Andrews YAC accounted for a little over 32% of his receiving yards. His 2025 season he had just 101 yards after the catch accounting for just 23.9% of his receiving yards. The Ravens are starting the season in Indianapolis as well, which could be a pretty run-heavy gamescript. Fade Andrews to start this fantasy campaign.

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Dalton Kincaid

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills start their season against one of the toughest defenses in the NFL in the Houston Texans. However, that alone isn’t the reason to question whether you should start Kincaid, but rather the ongoing concerns about his ability to manage a full workload as there have been multiple reports mentioning the dreaded fantasy term "workload management”.

Pair that with the fact that Josh Allen has a number of good pass catching options to spread the ball around to including new arrival DJ Moore. Kincaid’s upside remains high if he can begin to prove he can handle a full workload, but in week 1 of a season where the Bills plan to play 20 weeks of football, it would make sense if the Bills start him off gingerly.

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Jake Ferguson

Ferguson has been a fairly dependable backup tight end in fantasy football, and that’s where he should remain for now. The Cowboys will heavily depend on their wide receivers Cee Dee Lamb and George Pickens, while Javonte Williams proved last season that he deserves to be a big piece of the pie when talking about the Cowboys offense. It may be the Giant fan in me, but the Giants defense is looking like it could be a little more stout than in recent years.

Week 1 has generally been an annual beatdown of my Giants, but this year is going to be different! That’s not me talking, that’s Vegas. The spread is hovering between having the cowboys as 2.5 to 3 point favorites. A big reason why is the Giant’s fifth overall pick linebacker Arvell Reese, who may have something to say about Ferguson’s production week 1.