Dallas Goedert VS Mark Andrews: Which Veteran Tight End is a Better Fantasy Football Option?

The influx of young, productive Fantasy tight ends shuffled veterans like Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews to mid-range tight ends with a later ADP.

The veterans are trying to prove they still have something in the tank, but should Fantasy managers select either of the tight ends?

Dallas Goedert

Goedert (TE 14, 128 ADP) finished last season as TE 2 in standard leagues, but his outlook for the 2026 season was murky heading into training camp.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected wide receiver Makai Lemon and tight end Eli Stowers in the first two rounds of the 2026 draft.

Goedert went from quarterback Jalen Hurts’ second option prior to the draft to potentially splitting reps with Stowers.

Luckily for Goedert, Stowers has struggled adapting to NFL speed and appears to be a non-factor in his rookie campaign.

This bodes well for Goedert’s Fantasy perspective this season as the tight end remains in contention to be Hurts’ second choice in the passing game.

Lemon is the main competitor to Goedert’s claim to being the second option behind DeVonta Smith.

The former USC Trojan seems to be a focus in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s offense as Lemon has lined up all over the field.

Makai Lemon scores a walk-in TD on a wheel route after lining up in the backfield



(via @alexreich123)pic.twitter.com/3JHthhdWry — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 25, 2026

The change in OC sparks another concern over Goedert, will the tight end continue being an emphasis in the red zone?

Goedert finished with 11 receiving touchdowns, tied for second in the NFL. With just 60 receptions, the 11 touchdowns counted for 18% of Goedert's receptions.

Being touchdown dependent is a factor to watch regarding Goedert as this may change with a new OC.

Mark Andrews

Andrews (TE 15, 137 ADP) had the opposite perspective as Goedert during the offseason as his backups, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, signed with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, this offseason.

With Likely and Kolar out of the picture, Andrews is set up to take all the snaps at tight end this season.

While it appears Andrews is set up to be the second option behind Zay Flowers for Lamar Jackson, a rookie is making his case to take this spot from Andrews.

Rookie Ja’Kobi Lane has turned heads throughout training camp, making spectacular catches in practices.

Lane figures to be a threat at the goal line with his 6’4” frame, which would eat into Andrews’ Fantasy stock.

Lamar Jackson on what it’s like throwing the ball to Ja’Kobi Lane:



“It’s easy. Easy target. Big guy… Catch the ball with the best of them.” https://t.co/LeWzlm0abO pic.twitter.com/wFGbSFmtTH — JacksonMuse (@Jackson_Muse) August 26, 2026

While it appears Andrews is set up to rebound from a TE 16 season after the Ravens offloaded his backups this offseason, the 2021 All-Pro has his work cut out to surpass his ADP.

The Verdict

Neither Goedert or Andrews scream Fantasy viable this season. Fantasy managers should select George Kittle, Travis Kelce or Likely a round earlier to avoid the uncertainty around Goedert and Andrews.

If the aforementioned tight ends are selected too early, Fantasy managers should take Goedert over Andrews.

The touchdown dependency is concerning when analyzing Goedert, but he is the clear red-zone receiving option for the Eagles.

Andrews has to deal with Lane becoming a red-zone threat, which limits the three-time Pro Bowler’s Fantasy stock.

Neither are in a must-draft scenario, but Goedert slightly edges out Andrews thanks to the red-zone work.

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