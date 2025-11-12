Tyler Shough, RJ Harvey Skyrocket In Our Week 11 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
The NFL has seen many rookie's come into the league this year and thrive immediately. Tyler Warren and Emeka Egbuka fly high while Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough are in the process of making their marks as franchise quarterbacks. Many others have seen great starts to their career's while others stumble. We track the rookie items week-over-week and watch where their stock is trending. Are they good dynasty items? Let's keep you advised.
QUARTERBACKS
Cam Ward - Neutral
Not much has changed with Ward. He has no fantasy viability and will look to a new coaching staff to work magic in 2026.
Jaxson Dart - High
Despite many injuries and a Brian Daboll firing, Dart does look good. He is the QB13 despite a low-level class of weapons surrounding him. He has tremendous upside in dynasty formats.
Tyler Shough - High
I am not sure that Shough can be used quite yet in Fantasy Football, but he could have dynasty upside in 2026. Kellen Moore is a great offensive mind to bring Shough to the forefront. He had a 280 Yards stellar victory in Week 10.
Dillon Gabriel - Low
I have yet to be amazed by Gabriel. He is hanging in there okay, but anyone can tell you that Gabriel is unlikely the long-term answer. He is more of a career backup.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - Rising
Jeanty scored another touchdown in Week 10 as he sits as the RB13. This is slightly below ADP, but he has tremendous long-term value once the Raiders repair their offense further.
Omarion Hampton - Low
The good news is that Hampton is due back in another few weeks. The bad news is that he is due back in another few weeks. You do not have him now. He could help win your league once back, but it is all hopeful.
Quinshon Judkins - High
He will not win Rookie of the Year, but Judkins has been among the Top-10 rookie's, and arguably Top-5, including defensive players. He is the RB19 while playing on the worst offense in the NFL.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fading
Chris Rodriguez Jr. scored another touchdown in Week 10 as he steals Red Zone work. This devalues Croskey-Merritt. Nonetheless, he is the starting running back.
TreVeyon Henderson - Rising
Henderson finally had a breakout game with Rhamondre Stevenson out in Week 10. Despite struggles, he is the RB23, all thanks to a 35+ point game on top of 147 yards and 2 touchdowns.
RJ Harvey - Very High
He is playing fantastic football and is now the RB1 in Denver with Dobbins out for a few weeks. Harvey has Top-10 upside.
Woody Marks - Slight Rise
Last week provided a great effort for Marks with 63 yards and 1 touchdown. We must understand that this was a flukey, off-script 36-29 football game. This will not repeat, but Marks has had 10+ rushes in each of his last four games.
Kyle Monangai - High
With the return of D'Andre Swift, we did see Monangai return to just seven carries in Week 10. However, he impressed by scoring another touchdown. This should be a 60-40 split backfield going forward.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - Neutral
His streak of 5+ targets extend to 10 games. He has yet to play a game any worse. On a moderate offense, McMillan is just the WR24, but that is WR2 viable.
Emeka Egbuka - High
Post-bye week, Egbuka is back to pre-injury form. Against the Patriots, he had 13 targets, 115 yards, and 1 touchdown. Egbuka is the WR7.
Travis Hunter - Plummeted
Hunter will be out for the season following LCL surgery.
Matthew Golden - Low
He did not play in Week 10 and he has also lacked to produce much this season. Golden is the WR76 and to make matters worse, Jayden Reed is due back in a few weeks. You can drop Golden.
Elic Ayomanor - Neutral
He has at least five targets in all but one game. Ayomanor is not 2025 viable, but he is very 2026 viable with a coaching change and roster improvements.
Tez Johnson - High
The endzone was found again in Week 10. He now rises to mark up four touchdowns on his short season. Johnson will remain a starter, even with Godwin back.
Kyle Williams - Rising
His upside will be limited in a stacked depth chart, but Williams did score a huge touchdown in Week 10. They wanted to get him involved, at that they did.
Luther Burden III - Neutral
There is a chance that Burden has a breakout incoming. He caught all three targets for 51 yards in Week 10. Burden also saw 49% of snaps last week, 21% better than his previous best.
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - High
He is 16th in receiving yards, best of all tight ends. Warren is a big win for anyone that drafted him.
Colston Loveland - High
Loveland has surged in this Bears offense in recent weeks. He had another 4 receptions for 55 yards last week. He is startable more often than not.
Oronde Gadsden II - Neutral
His injury could sideline him for at least Week 11. That devalues him in the short term. Nonetheless, Gadsden is a must-start when healthy.
Mason Taylor - Neutral
The target share of Taylor is elite, but lacks much when the Jets cannot pass for 100 yards. Taylor has much better dynasty value.
Harold Fannin Jr. - Neutral
It is hard to find too much upside when sharing work with David Njoku. However, Njoku is likely gone after this season, opening up a big target share in 2026.