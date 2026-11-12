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Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jordan Love vs. C.J. Stroud

Jordan Love and C.J. Stroud have been fantastic sources of fantasy football production this season. Which standout quarterback is a better fantasy option in Week 10?
Skyler Carlin|
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Green Bay PackersHouston Texans

Jordan Love and C.J. Stroud have been balling at the QB position this season, giving fantasy football managers plenty of positive performances. While both Love and Stroud face stiffer matchups in Week 10, there’s a good chance many managers are still starting them.

Between Love and Stroud, which QB is the better fantasy football starter in Week 10?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.

Jordan Love

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, 2026 Fantasy Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Week 10, Love is the QB4 in fantasy points per game (21.2). In Week 9 against the New England Patriots, Love produced a season-best 36.2 fantasy points.

Not many QBs have been playing better than Love, who has the seventh-most yards per attempt (7.7), the third-most passing touchdowns (19), and the sixth-lowest pressure-to-sack rate (12.5%) among the 21 QBs with 250-plus dropbacks. Up next for Love is a daunting Minnesota Vikings defense that he scored 20.5 fantasy points against in Week 1.

C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, 2026 Fantasy Football
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only Stroud scored more fantasy points (36.4) than Love in Week 9, tossing five touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers. Across his first eight starts in 2026, Stroud is the QB6 in fantasy points per game (20.8).

In the same QB sample from above, Stroud has the fifth-most yards per attempt (8.0), the sixth-most passing touchdowns (16), and the eighth-lowest pressure-to-sack rate (14.2%). While Love has Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, Stroud has an assortment of capable pass-catchers alongside Nico Collins.

Final Verdict: Start C.J. Stroud

Although I’d be comfortable starting both Love and Stroud in Week 10, Stroud gets the slight nod with the Cleveland Browns’ defense being a bit more fantasy-friendly.

The Vikings are permitting the fewest schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs (-8.8), while the Browns are giving up the 10th-fewest (-1.1). Additionally, Minnesota’s defense ranks 1st in pressure rate (45.6%), compared to Cleveland’s defense being 10th (37.9%).

Given the matchups and the fact that Stroud won’t be blitzed on nearly every play, the Texans’ signal-caller is in a better spot than Love if deciding between the two talented QBs.

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Skyler Carlin
SKYLER CARLIN

Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.

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